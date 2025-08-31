Far-right MK advances bill to divide attorney general role amid legal battle over dismissal

Ahead of a Supreme Court hearing this week on petitions challenging the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, a key lawmaker is intensifying pressure on the judiciary.
Simcha Rothman, chairman of the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, plans to advance a bill to split the office of the attorney general during the first week of the winter session, immediately after the holidays, according to sources. The bill, which passed the Ministerial Committee for Legislation last month, is expected to move quickly through Rothman’s committee. Baharav-Miara has strongly opposed the measure, and if it passes, its validity could be challenged in the Supreme Court.
Rothman, who has overseen key judicial overhaul laws including the cancellation of the “reasonableness” standard and changes to the judicial appointment system, argues that the attorney general’s removal can only be achieved by splitting the role. “Focusing on Gali Baharav-Miara’s failures will not change anything. Only splitting the office of the attorney general through primary legislation will provide a fundamental solution,” he said.
Unlike previous proposals, Rothman’s bill seeks to divide the attorney general’s responsibilities into three separate positions: a legal adviser to the government, a state prosecutor and a representative of the state in all courts. The plan has the full support of Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, head of Rothman’s Religious Zionism faction and follows an earlier proposal by Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who suggested dividing the role into two.
The bill cites “institutional and inherent conflicts of interest” in the current structure, noting that the attorney general simultaneously advises the government while overseeing prosecutions of officials, including ministers and elected representatives. It also highlights tensions between representing the government in civil and administrative cases and serving the public interest in criminal matters. The legislation outlines appointment procedures, qualifications, terms of service and powers for the new posts, promising professional independence alongside administrative oversight.
Baharav-Miara has repeatedly opposed splitting the office. In an opinion submitted to the government and written by her deputy, Gil Limon, she warned that the bills are part of a broader judicial overhaul that could weaken legal safeguards. “They are being advanced hastily, as private members’ bills, without professional or factual basis and in contradiction to the conclusions of the Shamgar Committee, which recommended against dividing the role,” Limon wrote.
He also suggested the legislation is “personal in nature,” noting it is being pursued while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces corruption charges and other senior politicians are under criminal investigation. “There is a serious concern that personal interests are driving this legislation among members of Knesset and government who are under investigation or prosecution, including the prime minister himself,” Limon said.
Rothman defended his bill, saying it would resolve longstanding conflicts of interest in the attorney general’s role and provide “historic justice that will serve generations to come.”