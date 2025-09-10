Haredi man declared a draft dodger arrested at Ben Gurion Airport on way to Uman

An ultra-Orthodox man, 23, classified by the Israel Defense Forces as a deserter, was arrested early Wednesday at Ben Gurion Airport while attempting to fly to Uman, Ukraine, ahead of the Jewish New Year pilgrimage. The man, a student at a haredi yeshiva in Jerusalem, was transferred to a military prison, the IDF said.
As flights to Uman began ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the IDF, police, and the Population and Immigration Authority increased enforcement measures, with additional Military Police and enlistment administration troops deployed at border crossings. Israeli police have been placed on standby to assist in case of disturbances or resistance to detentions.
Military Police units have maintained a daily presence at Ben Gurion Airport since enforcement operations were stepped up last year. Soldiers have also been stationed near Haifa’s airport, the city’s seaport, and land border crossings with Jordan and Egypt.
Border Control inspectors flagged the suspect based on an “IDF indication,” which legally prevents exit even if officials from the Interior Ministry sought to permit it.
Detainees are brought for expedited hearings at the Tel Hashomer base or other IDF recruitment offices before being assigned to military service. The crackdown at Ben Gurion applies to all draft evaders — secular and ultra-Orthodox alike — whether they ignored their call-up for fewer than 540 days (a disciplinary offense) or longer, which carries full criminal liability.