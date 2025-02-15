Trump welcomes hostage release, says US will support Israel’s next move

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday welcomed the release of Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Iair Horn and Israeli-Russian Alexander "Sasha" Troufanov from Hamas captivity, noting that unlike previous releases, the freed hostages appeared to be in "good shape."
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that the U.S. had set a deadline for the release of all hostages by 12:00 p.m. He added, "Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!" Trump did not specify a time zone, but his post was published after 12:00 p.m. Israeli time, suggesting he was referring to Eastern U.S. time (7:00 p.m. in Israel).
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to hold a security consultation at 7:00 p.m. local time on the next phase of negotiations, according to his office. The meeting, attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and senior members of Israel's negotiating team, would discuss the possibility of expanding the deal.
Trump also pointed out that Hamas’ decision to release the hostages contradicted earlier claims by the terrorist group. Last week, Hamas announced it would halt hostage releases, accusing Israel of violating the agreement, only to reverse its stance after further negotiations.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Earlier in the day, Netanyahu’s office accused Hamas of attempting to derail the deal with false claims, saying, "Once again, Hamas tried to create an artificial crisis and violate the agreement. Thanks to our forces inside and around Gaza, and thanks to the clear and unequivocal statement by President Trump, Hamas backed down, and the hostage release continued."
The Prime Minister’s Office also reaffirmed full coordination with Washington. "We are working in full coordination with the United States to recover all of our hostages—both living and deceased—as quickly as possible, and we are fully prepared for what comes next, in every possible aspect," the statement read
The office added that the freed hostages were being welcomed "with open arms," and that Israel, alongside their families, would support their rehabilitation after their prolonged and grueling captivity.
Meanwhile, Hamas politburo member Basem Naim said that the terrorist group seeks to see the deal implemented in full and called for further negotiations.
"Israel has not yet opened negotiations on the second phase of the cease-fire agreement. We want to implement the deal in all of its stages," Naim stated.