Shin Bet confirms 'significant threat' to Yair Netanyahu, urgent extraction from US

The Shin Bet domestic security agency has confirmed for the first time that authorities identified what it described as a “significant threat” to Yair Netanyahu , the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prompting an urgent operation to bring him back to Israel from the United States.

The confirmation came five days after the prime minister disclosed that Iran had plotted to assassinate “one of his sons,” without saying whether he was referring to Yair Netanyahu, 35, or his other son, Avner, 31.

Yair Netanyahu ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

“There was a significant threat to harm Yair Netanyahu,” the Shin Bet said. “In light of this, and following a situation assessment, a decision was made to urgently extract him, together with his security detail, back to Israel.”

The agency’s statement marked the first official Israeli confirmation that Yair Netanyahu was the family member at the center of the threat.

Newsmax reported this week, citing a U.S. official, that Israeli intelligence discovered a plot by Iranian operatives in December to kill the younger Netanyahu while he was living in Hallandale Beach, Florida, north of Miami.

According to the report, an Iranian cell was already in the Miami area and had conducted surveillance of Yair Netanyahu’s residence and daily routine. After Israeli authorities discovered the alleged plot, U.S. authorities were urgently notified and Netanyahu, who was accompanied by an Israeli security detail, was instructed to leave immediately, the report said.

He was forced to leave his belongings behind and returned urgently to Israel, where he now lives, according to the report. The Shin Bet statement confirmed the threat and his emergency return but did not publicly confirm the other details reported by Newsmax.

Prime Minister Netanyahu had disclosed two days before the Newsmax report that Iran had sought to assassinate one of his children but declined to identify which one.

Netanyahu raised the alleged plot while defending the extensive security arrangements provided to members of his family, an issue that has drawn political and public scrutiny in Israel.

“This security is not a luxury,” Netanyahu said. “Without sufficient protection, they could succeed.”

In July, the Shin Bet extended direct security protection for Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, and their sons, Yair and Avner . Under the arrangement, they are expected to continue receiving protection for five years after Netanyahu leaves office.

Ronen Cohen, a retired IDF colonel who chairs an advisory committee on the protection of public figures, previously said authorities had thwarted an assassination attempt against “a member of the Netanyahu family,” describing the intervention as coming “at the 90th minute,” a soccer expression meaning at the last possible moment. Details were under a gag order at the time.

The security arrangements surrounding Netanyahu’s family have become a source of controversy in Israel. Last month, Shin Bet chief David Zini faced criticism over what critics described as his acquiescence to Sara Netanyahu’s request for lifelong security protection for herself and her two sons, a position that reportedly differed from recommendations by security professionals.

Netanyahu himself has already been approved for Shin Bet protection for 20 years after leaving office, which would extend until he is 96. The arrangements for his family mean Sara, Yair and Avner Netanyahu are expected to receive close protection from the Shin Bet’s VIP security unit for years regardless of the outcome of the next election.

The disclosure comes amid heightened Israeli concerns over threats from Iran against senior officials and their relatives. Israel and Iran have for years accused each other of carrying out covert operations, including assassination plots, cyberattacks and intelligence operations.

Iranian state television this week also broadcast a video threatening Barron Trump, the 20-year-old son of U.S. President Donald Trump. The video carried the title, “Where and how should Barron Trump be killed?” and claimed a $10 million bounty had been placed on him.