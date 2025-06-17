Israel expects US to join strike on Iran 'soon'; Netanyahu convenes emergency meeting

Israeli officials say they expect the United States will soon participate in a military strike against Iran, amid growing tensions over Tehran’s nuclear program and regional activities.
Israel has made it clear that it needs American support to destroy the heavily fortified Fordow nuclear facility deep in the mountains.
Earlier Tuesday, Israeli Air Force F‑15s escorted two U.S. B‑52 bombers through Israeli airspace, highlighting the growing coordination between the two militaries.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to convene a small ministerial security forum at 10 p.m. from a secure bunker. The group, including senior defense and intelligence officials, meets nearly every night to direct operations related to Iran.
U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday evening that the U.S. military is deploying additional fighter jets to the Middle East and expanding its air presence in the region to bolster defense
The developments follow posts on President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform. He wrote: “We know exactly where the so‑called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — we are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”
In a separate post, Trump demanded “unconditional surrender!” from Iran.
Trump also claimed U.S. military capabilities surpassed Iran’s defences. “Iran had strong aerial surveillance systems and a lot of defensive equipment, but it’s no match for what the U.S. has designed and built. Nobody does it better than good old America,” he said, according to multiple outlets.
The Republican Party is deeply divided between traditional conservatives who back support for Israel and isolationists opposed to a broader U.S. military role. The rift has played out in conservative media, with Trump distancing himself from Tucker Carlson—whom he recently labeled “delusional”—and aligning with Mark Levin’s camp .
Trump reportedly prefers to avoid direct U.S. military involvement and is exerting substantial pressure behind the scenes. With tensions escalating, all eyes are now on Iran’s response—will it seek a diplomatic resolution or retaliate with force?