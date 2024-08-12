Israel identifies 12 more terrorists killed in Gaza school bombing

The IDF and Shin Bet on Monday revealed the identity of 12 more Hamas terrorists killed in the bombing of the Tabeen school complex in central Gaza City, after 19 were previously named, bringing the total of terrorists the IDF said were killed there to 31.

The bombing drew sharp international criticism over Palestinian claims that displaced civilians used the compound to shelter there and that some 100 people were killed.

According to the IDF, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad used the school and its mosque as a command center from which attacks were launched.

