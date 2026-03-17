US mobilizes global pressure on Iran, tells diplomats to coordinate with Israel

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has instructed American diplomats worldwide to approach foreign governments and urge them to “act quickly to reduce the capabilities of Iran and its affiliated terrorist groups to attack our countries and our citizens,” amid what was described as an “increased risk of attack” by Iran and its proxies.

Rubio’s directive, delivered in an internal cable obtained by ABC News, was sent Monday to all diplomatic and consular missions as part of an “action request,” citing “heightened concern over activity by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.” The document was marked sensitive but unclassified, and diplomats were instructed to deliver the message by this coming Friday.

2 View gallery US Secretary of State Marco Rubio: Trump administration works to mobilize international support for war ( Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP )

The Trump administration is working to rally international support for the war against Iran, particularly in efforts to form a coalition to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz . U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that a list of countries that have agreed to assist will be published soon.

The cable did not detail the heightened risk of attack from Iran or its proxies but stressed that a coordinated approach is the most effective strategy against the threat.

“We assess that the Iranian regime is more sensitive to collective action than to unilateral action, and that joint pressure is more likely to bring about a change in the regime’s behavior than unilateral steps alone,” the cable said. It added: “We must act while international attention is currently focused to end Iran’s campaign of terrorism in the Middle East and around the world. Do not let this critical moment pass.”

Diplomats were also instructed to convey additional messages, including reminders of the Iranian regime’s ongoing efforts to destabilize the Middle East and beyond through support for groups such as Hezbollah, Hamas and pro-Iranian militias in Iraq. They were also asked to outline the objectives of Operation Epic Fury , which the cable said are “to neutralize Iran’s nuclear program, destroy its ballistic missile program, disrupt its proxy networks and weaken its maritime capabilities.”

Trump to reporters at the White House: 'Today is a big day, we will bomb an area related to the Strait of Hormuz' ( Photo: The White House )





A notable element of the directive concerns coordination between the United States and Israel. “At the mission’s discretion, coordinate public diplomacy efforts with Israeli diplomatic counterparts,” the cable said. In addition, diplomats in countries that have not yet designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Hezbollah as terrorist organizations were urged to encourage their governments to do so: “Such designation will increase pressure on the Iranian regime and reduce its ability to finance terrorist activities worldwide that threaten your population’s security.”

The cable comes amid reservations among European countries regarding the war with Iran. Israeli officials on Monday criticized Europe’s response to the joint U.S.-Israeli campaign, accusing it of policies toward Tehran over many years that are now “blowing up in the entire region’s face” without prompting any self-examination.

“Not only has Europe failed to mobilize to help keep shipping lanes in the Strait of Hormuz open, it has also not helped defend Persian Gulf states from Iranian attacks. This is without a doubt Europe’s ugliest hour,” one Israeli official said.

2 View gallery Funeral of Revolutionary Guard Commander Mohammad Pakpour

Another official said Europe is entirely focused on the war between Russia and Ukraine and is trying to direct most attention there, including through investment in budgets and weapons. “The Europeans are also very angry that Trump intends to ease sanctions on Russia to curb rising oil prices, and they see this as abandoning Ukraine and courting Putin.”

A third official added: “The current campaign is indeed exposing most European countries in all their hypocrisy and ugliness, aside from a few righteous individuals in Sodom such as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who publicly said that Israel is doing the dirty work for everyone.”

Israeli officials also directed particular criticism at Britain and France for not assisting the United States. Britain even refused to allow American aircraft to launch strikes against Iran from Diego Garcia — a strategic island in the Indian Ocean belonging to Britain that hosts a joint U.S.-British air base.

According to the officials, European countries should have mobilized not only to defend shipping routes but also to help countries such as Jordan and the United Arab Emirates intercept attacks.