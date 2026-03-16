'France and Britain are floor rags': Senior Israeli officials condemn Europe's 'weakness' toward Iran

“The Europeans — Germany, France and Britain — pushed the United States to sign the nuclear deal that dealt only with the nuclear issue and ignored ballistic missiles and terrorism,” a senior Israeli official said. “That is what allowed Iran to lead the world by the nose and advance its nuclear and missile programs. France and Britain have turned out to be doormats, including on the issue of the Strait of Hormuz — you don’t see Europe mobilizing to defend it. Instead of seeing this as a historic opportunity to loosen Iran’s grip, they are only worried about rising energy prices. France sent an aircraft carrier to the Strait of Hormuz and Britain sent a minesweeper, but that’s it. It’s a very weak response.

When Iran fires at Cyprus,