Terror groups plan to transfer living hostages to Gaza City, report says, linking their fate to IDF operation

Armed terror groups in the Gaza Strip are considering moving the living hostages into Gaza City, in order to link their fate to Israel’s planned takeover of the largest city in the coastal enclave, according to the ondon-based pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

The report was published Sunday at the height of the mass protest in Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv calling for a ceasefire and hostage return deal, at a time when Israel is awaiting Hamas’ response as it presses forward with its plan to capture Gaza City.

Israel's political leadership continues to say that a partial deal is off the table and that Israel is now only prepared for a comprehensive agreement. However, behind the scenes, senior officials in Jerusalem are sending mixed signals and, in practice, a partial deal has not been ruled out.

3 View gallery Gaza City as seen from a Jordanian plane airdropping humanitarian aid ( Photo: Raad Adayleh/AP )

Sources in the terror organizations told the newspaper that the plan to move hostages into Gaza City—despite Israel’s intention to evacuate the city's civilian residents and conquer it afterward—is still under consideration and no decision has yet been made. “The goal is to increase pressure on Israel and tie the fate of the living hostages to Netanyahu’s decisions,” the report said.

According to the report, this plan has been under discussion for several days at high levels, both inside the Strip and abroad. The sources added that, until now, “the goal was to preserve the hostages’ lives as much as possible, to exchange them for Palestinian prisoners and use them as bargaining chips for a ceasefire. But given the recent changes, a new decision may be made to send the message that the lives and property of Palestinians are linked to the fate of the hostages.”

The sources noted that this proposal had not been considered in other cities or areas captured by Israel because the current plan for Gaza City “is the most dangerous of all.”

3 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir during a military briefing ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Meanwhile, the IDF is finalizing preparations for the Gaza City operation. The army presented its plans on Sunday to Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir , and they will be submitted to Defense Minister Israel Katz for approval on Tuesday. Later, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will also need to approve them, as will the security cabinet, though no discussion has yet been scheduled.

There is also a possibility that the United States will put forward a comprehensive plan with a phased implementation: 10 hostages released in the first stage along with understandings toward ending the war. Such a proposal would place Israel in a dilemma. Minister Ron Dermer, who is leading talks with the Americans, has warned Netanyahu that the U.S. is drafting a framework to end the war and may present it next month.

By contrast, senior security officials and National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi oppose an “all-or-nothing” approach, believing that Israel should not reject a partial deal that could bring some of the hostages home. Netanyahu rejected ministers’ demands at a cabinet meeting to commit publicly that he would never accept a partial deal.

During Sunday’s cabinet meeting there was no discussion of the strike and mass protests sweeping the country , apart from Netanyahu’s brief comment at the start of the meeting. Government sources claimed the protests are only pushing a deal further away and encouraging Hamas to harden its positions and raise its demands.

3 View gallery Protesters in Tel Aviv call for the release of all of the hostages ( Photo: Dana Koppel )

“Will demonstrations bring the hostages home? Unfortunately, no," a senior Israeli official said. "They should demonstrate against Hamas. We agreed to a deal, and Hamas saw that the international campaign—combined with the starvation narrative and the Palestinian state campaign—was playing into its hands, so it dragged its feet. We will turn over every stone to bring the hostages back. We are applying military pressure on Hamas. Returning the hostages is a goal we intend to ensure happens.”