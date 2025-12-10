Israel presses mediators with new intelligence, says Islamic Jihad knows where missing hostage Ran Gvili is

Israel has delivered new intelligence to Gaza ceasefire mediators in Cairo in an effort to locate and recover the remains of Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, a police officer abducted by Palestinian terrorists during the October 7 terrorist attack and still missing, despite claims by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group that it has released all captives.
ynet has learned that Hostages and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch transferred aerial imagery, names of individuals believed to have knowledge of Gvili’s whereabouts and other intelligence aimed at aiding his recovery.
The move follows a statement Tuesday by PIJ's military wing, claiming that the group had “closed the issue” of Israeli hostages after transferring the last body, of Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, last Wednesday in northern Gaza.
Israeli officials rejected the claim, with one senior source telling ynet: “There are people within Islamic Jihad who know where Ran is. We sent a strong message to a senior mediator, and conveyed detailed intelligence during Gal Hirsch’s meetings in Cairo last Thursday. We will not rest until Ran is brought back for burial in Israel.”
“This is not a tactical issue,” the official continued. “It is central to the implementation of the agreement. PIJ's claim is a lie, and we reject it outright. Hamas is responsible for the return of all fallen hostages, and we will not compromise on that.”
Despite PIJ's statement, searches for Gvili resumed Tuesday in Gaza City’s eastern Zeitoun neighborhood, led by Hamas operatives and monitored by the Red Cross. Gvili remains unaccounted for.
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Tuesday he hopes Gvili’s remains will be recovered within the next 24 to 48 hours. “I believe we will see results very soon,” he said at a book launch event at the National Library in Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, tensions are rising over concerns that the United States may push Israel to advance to the next phase of Gaza’s reconstruction before Gvili is returned. Omri Gvili, the officer's brother, told ynet this week: “We won’t allow any progress to the next stage until Ran is brought home, as we were promised.”