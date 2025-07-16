Israel warns Syria, reinforces military presence on border as 248 Druze in Sweida confirmed killed

Israel has issued another warning to the Syrian regime and reinforced its military presence along the northern border as tensions continue to escalate over the deadly crackdown on Druze civilians in Syria’s Sweida province.

According to the latest figures, 248 Druze have been killed since the outbreak of violence, which peaked when forces loyal to President Ahmad al-Sharaa (also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani) entered Sweida — marking their first presence there since the fall of the Assad regime.

Starting Tuesday, the IDF deployed reinforcements to the Syrian border, including a company of Golani infantry cadets, three Border Police companies, and military police units. The move is aimed at addressing potential border protests like the one seen Monday in Majdal Shams, and not counterterrorism scenarios. The IDF requested additional police reinforcements for the area but has not yet received them.

Northern Command expects more demonstrations and attempts to breach the border fence by Druze citizens from northern Israel. The army has updated protocols following a widely circulated video showing soldiers passively observing as dozens of Druze from Israel breached the fence and crossed toward the Syrian village of Khader to reach family members.

Overnight reports indicated renewed attacks in Sweida. In response, Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel will escalate its military action if Syrian forces do not withdraw.

“The Syrian regime must leave the Druze in Sweida alone and pull back its forces," he said. "As we’ve made clear, Israel will not abandon the Druze in Syria and will enforce the demilitarization policy we’ve adopted. The IDF will continue striking regime forces until they retreat from the area and will soon raise the level of its responses if the message is not understood.”

Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of Israel’s Druze community, told Ynet: “This is not a clash between Druze and Bedouins—it’s between the Druze and ISIS. These are the same people who attacked Israel on October 7. The airstrikes so far are not enough. If Israel declared this area demilitarized, why were dozens of tanks allowed to advance—just 130 kilometers from Damascus—to attack the Druze?”

Tarif said he has been in contact with the prime minister, defense minister, the IDF and other security officials. “They’ve helped, but not enough. We want to see action,” he said, adding: “We know these people. Just because they wear ties and jackets doesn’t mean they’ve changed—they’re still murderers. These people are not friends of Israel. They slaughter, rape, go door to door and carry out ethnic cleansing. We’re getting horrifying updates every second. The situation is dire.”

He warned that Druze protests in northern Israel will continue unless the situation changes:

“As long as the horror videos keep coming, no one will be able to stay silent. We call on people to demonstrate—without blocking roads—but I understand their pain. Soon, the world will know what happened there.”