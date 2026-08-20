After recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Colombia renews visa exemption

Israel-Colombia relations, which have improved since President Abelardo de la Espriella took office, have taken another step forward. Beginning September 1, a mutual visa exemption for tourists will take effect. Ten days ago, Colombia also announced that it recognizes Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
The change in relations comes after more than two years of estrangement under former President Gustavo Petro. As part of diplomatic contacts between Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and the Colombian leadership, the two sides agreed on a series of steps to renew ties, including the restoration of full diplomatic relations, the immediate appointment of ambassadors, the relocation of the Colombian Embassy to Jerusalem, the resumption of Colombian coal exports to Israel and Colombia’s withdrawal from South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, as well as from the Hague Group.
Alongside the deepening diplomatic ties, Israel is continuing to assist Colombia. An Israeli rescue and humanitarian aid delegation from the Foreign Ministry and the Home Front Command is currently operating in an area hit by the earthquake that struck the country. The delegation is providing assistance on the ground and working alongside local authorities in rescue efforts and aid to those affected.
Sa’ar designated 2026 as the Foreign Ministry’s “Year of Latin America,” with the aim of focusing diplomatic efforts on deepening Israel’s ties with countries in the region. As part of the initiative, Israel is working to expand diplomatic, economic and tourism ties with Latin American countries, and the developments in Israel-Colombia relations are a significant expression of that effort.