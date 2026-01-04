Bedouin man killed in police raid tied to price tag attacks in southern Israel

A 28-year-old man from the Bedouin village of Tarabin in the Negev was shot dead overnight between Saturday and Sunday during a police operation to arrest suspects linked to recent “price tag” attacks . Police said the suspect endangered officers, prompting them to open fire.

A special police unit and fighters from the Border Police’s National Guard took part in the arrest operation. Security forces entered the village to detain the suspect, and officers remain on the scene. National Guard commander Nachshon Nagler is also present. Shortly after police confirmed the shooting, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir issued a statement backing the officers.

2 View gallery Security forces in Tarabin on Saturday night ( Photo: Tomer Shonam Halevi )

“I support the soldiers who operated in Tarabin. Anyone who endangers our police officers and soldiers must be neutralized—and it’s good that this happened,” Ben-Gvir said. “The days when police officers were endangered and harmed without a response are over. Full backing to the soldiers who acted; they have my complete support. Israel Police will continue to act against criminals and offenders and to ensure governance in the Negev and throughout the State of Israel.”

Relatives of the suspect said he was a father and one claimed: “They shot him for nothing. He was a normative person. There was no need to kill him.” Following the shooting, police blocked the entrance to Tarabin. “They’re not letting anyone in and not letting anyone out,” one resident said.

Another resident added: “What happened hurts us. He owned a clothing store and made an honest living. This is a normative family. The shooting happened within minutes; there were no talks. Two days ago they searched his house and found nothing.”

2 View gallery Border Police forces at the entrance to Tarabin, after the shooting of the suspect ( Photo: Ilana Curiel )

Saturday afternoon, a support rally was held in the village with more than 1,000 participants, including Knesset members from Arab parties and public figures. Knesset lawmaker Ayman Odeh, who attended, said: “We have experience we learned from the residents of the Negev—they are a school of resilience, defiance, and remaining on their land. Ministers came and went, governments came and went, but the people of the Negev stayed on their land. That was true then, and it is true today. Brothers, we will remain steadfast and patient. We will increase voter turnout, and those who threatened Tarabin will be removed—and it will remain.”

On Monday, hundreds of police officers began a full encirclement of Tarabin , following unrest that erupted a day earlier ahead of Ben-Gvir’s visit, and after suspects were arrested last Saturday over vandalism in nearby Jewish communities, allegedly as retaliation for a police raid the night before.