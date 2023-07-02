PM concerned over manifestations of antisemitism in France

Speaking at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting Netanyahu says Jews targeted in violent riots breaking out after French police kill teen

i24NEWS|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Israel is deeply concerned with "manifestations and waves of anti-Semitism washing over France" as the country is engulfed in rioting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting on Sunday. "We are witnessing attacks against Jewish targets and condemn these attacks," Netanyahu said. "We support the French government in its fight against the scourge of anti-Semitism."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The French government said Sunday that hundreds more rioters were arrested overnight, the fifth night of rioting sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old, as police deployed reinforcements to flashpoint cities around the country. Protesters, mostly minors, have torched cars, damaged buildings and clashed with police in an outpouring of rage.
2 View gallery
ישיבת הממשלהישיבת הממשלה
Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: Mark Israel Salem)
Earlier, French rioters defaced a memorial to Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance, scrawling anti-police slogans on the Mémorial des Martyrs de la Déportation et de la Résistance (Memorial to the Martyrs of the Deportation and the Resistance) in Nanterre, the Paris suburb where the teenager whose death sparked the riots lived and was killed.
2 View gallery
צרפת נאנטר פרבר של פריז ביזוי אנדרטה ל שואה במהלך המהומות בעקבות הרג הנער נאהלצרפת נאנטר פרבר של פריז ביזוי אנדרטה ל שואה במהלך המהומות בעקבות הרג הנער נאהל
Paris memorial to the Martyrs of the Deportation and the Resistance, defaced in riots
The boy - Nahel's death has fed longstanding complaints of police violence and systemic racism inside law enforcement agencies from rights groups and within the low-income, racially mixed suburbs that ring major cities in France. a claim the authorities deny.
First published: 15:38, 07.02.23
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""