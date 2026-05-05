Syria says it foiled Hezbollah plot to assassinate top officials

The Syrian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday it had dismantled a cell linked to Hezbollah whose members “infiltrated Syrian territory after undergoing intensive specialized training in Lebanon” and were preparing to carry out “a sabotage agenda including targeted assassinations of senior government officials.”
“Specialized units, in coordination with the General Intelligence Service, succeeded in delivering a preventive and decisive blow to a terrorist plot targeting the country’s security and symbols,” the statement said.
The ministry said “a series of simultaneous security operations carried out in the provinces of Damascus, Aleppo, Homs, Tartus and Latakia led to the dismantling of an organized cell affiliated with Hezbollah, whose members had infiltrated Syrian territory after intensive specialized training in Lebanon.”
According to initial investigations, “the cell was preparing to implement a sabotage agenda including targeted assassinations of senior government officials,” it added.
The statement also said units seized “a complete military arsenal” including ready-to-use explosive devices, RPG launchers with ammunition, automatic rifles, grenades and various types of munitions. Surveillance and technical support equipment, including specialized binoculars and cameras, were also confiscated, “confirming that the cell was in an advanced stage of preparation to execute its sabotage plan.”
Syrian authorities, who released photos of the detainees, said one of those arrested was “a direct official in charge of the assassination file within the organization,” responsible for overseeing operational planning and target selection on the ground.
The Hezbollah media office rejected “categorically the baseless accusations issued by the Syrian Interior Ministry.”
“The repetition of these allegations by the Syrian security authorities, despite our repeated statements affirming that there is no Hezbollah presence on Syrian territory and no activity there, raises serious questions and confirms attempts to inflame tensions and discord between the Syrian and Lebanese peoples,” the statement said.
The group also said it wished “all the best to Syria and its people, as well as full security and stability.”
“Any threat to Syria’s security is a threat to Lebanon’s security,” it added, stressing it “has never been a party acting to destabilize any state or target the stability of its people, but has been and will remain in a defensive position against the Zionist enemy and its expansionist projects.” It said this enemy “occupies their lands and covets the wealth and resources of their peoples.”
The statement concluded that Hezbollah played a crucial role during the Syrian civil war, fighting alongside the army of ousted president Bashar Assad for a decade. Under Assad, Syria was part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” alliance led by Iran against Israel and facilitated the transfer of weapons and funds from Iran to Hezbollah.
Syria’s new authorities, which overthrew the Assad regime in late 2024, have rejected Iranian influence and are hostile to the Lebanese Shiite group.
Last month, Damascus said it had foiled a plot against a religious figure near a church “targeting the security of the Syrian capital.” Hezbollah rejected those accusations, reiterating it had “no presence on Syrian soil.”
In February, Syria also said it had dismantled a cell responsible for attacks targeting the Mazzeh district in Damascus, claiming the weapons came from Hezbollah, which again denied any involvement.