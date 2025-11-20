'Not hostages anymore—you are heroes': Trump hosts 26 freed hostages at White House

A delegation of former hostages released in the most recent Israel-Hamas deal arrived at the White House on Thursday to personally thank U.S. President Donald Trump for leading the effort to secure their freedom.
The group was joined by survivors of previous hostage deals and included nearly all of the captives who had been held in Gaza for more than two years. Three former hostages—Alon Ohel, Maxim Herkin and Rom Braslavski—remained in Israel.
“You are not a hostage anymore—today, you are heroes, you're truly heroes,” Trump told the group, drawing applause.
The 26 former hostages included Noa Argamani, Elkana Bohbot, Avinatan Or, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Eitan Horn, Evyatar David, Iair Horn, Nimrod Cohen, Keith and Aviva Siegel, Ilana Gritzewsky, Matan Zangauker, Matan Angerst, Bar Kupershtein, Segev Kalfon, David Cunio, Sharon Aloni-Cunio with daughters Emma and Yuli, Ariel Cunio, Arbel Yehoud, Yosef-Chaim Ohana, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Omri Miran and Eitan Mor.
Ahead of the meeting with Trump, the group met senior U.S. officials, including Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff—one of the architects of the deal—and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, according to the Israeli Embassy in Washington.
During the meeting, former hostages Gali and Ziv Berman presented Trump with a mezuzah from their burned home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where they were abducted. “It’s the original mezuzah from the door of the house that was burned during the Hamas massacre,” the family said.
Eitan Mor also brought a gift—a dreidel in honor of the upcoming Hanukkah holiday. A letter accompanying the gift, written by his father, Tzvika, expressed gratitude to Trump: “I want to express our deepest thanks for your unwavering leadership and support in bringing our loved ones home,” he wrote. “Our children were among those held in Gaza for 738 endless days.”
Although Trump had offered to send a private plane to bring the former hostages from Israel, the Israeli government opted to organize and fund the trip independently. The delegation flew on an Arkia commercial flight to New York, then traveled to Washington in upgraded minivans—a journey of about five hours.
Trump brokered the latest hostage deal as part of his 20-point plan for Gaza. On October 13, the final 20 living hostages were released by Hamas, and Trump addressed the Knesset in a special session during a whirlwind visit. However, Hamas later violated the terms of the agreement, releasing 25 bodies out of 28—contrary to the commitment for immediate handover. Three fallen hostages remain unreturned: Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, Dror Or and Sudthisak Rinthalak.