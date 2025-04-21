'I will be proud to light the torch': Ben Shapiro responds to Independence Day row

Despite public criticism, Ben Shapiro confirmed on Monday that he plans to attend Israel’s Independence Day ceremony on Mount Herzl and take part in the traditional torch-lighting event . “I will be proud to light the torch,” said Shapiro.

A prominent American commentator and one of Israel’s most vocal supporters since October 7 , Shapiro was chosen to be one of the torchbearers at this year’s ceremony, themed “Bridges of Hope.” The decision sparked backlash due to his history of controversial remarks.

3 View gallery Ben Shapiro ( Photo: Yuki Iwamura, AP )

Shapiro has referred to women who have had abortions as “baby murderers,” described homosexuality as a “mental illness” and called transgender individuals “mentally disturbed.” He has also expressed opposition to abortion in cases of rape or incest. LGBTQ organizations and women’s rights groups have called on authorities to cancel his participation. The Israeli LGBTQ youth organization IGY condemned the decision as a humiliating message to queer youth, while the Women’s Lobby called it an “insult to women in Israel.”

Transportation Minister Miri Regev, who oversees the Independence Day celebrations, defended the choice, praising Shapiro as a “fierce and unwavering supporter of Israel” and citing his efforts to advocate for Israel on the international stage.

Shapiro, widely regarded as one of the most influential Jewish figures globally, is closely associated with the American conservative right. He has over 20 million followers on social media and strong ties to top U.S. political circles. Shapiro is the founder of The Daily Wire, and his podcast, The Ben Shapiro Show, is consistently ranked among the top in the U.S. by Podtrac. He has used these platforms to challenge anti-Israel narratives and combat antisemitism on college campuses and in the media, with several of his debates against anti-Israel speakers amassing millions of views.

Since October 7, 2023, Shapiro has consistently voiced strong support for Israel, publishing extensive content defending Israel’s right to self-defense and participating in pro-Israel events, fundraisers for victims and public efforts to counter criticism in American media and politics.

Rabbi who led missing persons search after October 7 also selected

Rabbi Shmuel Slotki will also be among the torch-lighters at Israel’s 77th Independence Day ceremony. On October 7, he led a team from the IDF’s casualty recovery unit tasked with locating missing persons in Israel’s south. His sons, Yishai and Noam, also rushed south to defend communities near the Gaza border and were later killed in the battles.

3 View gallery Rabbi Shmuel Slotki

According to Minister Regev’s office, “Even after learning of the tragedy, Rabbi Slotki continued his sacred mission of locating the missing and identifying the murdered. He works tirelessly to promote unity among the people of Israel through a number of remarkable initiatives, driven by his belief in the importance of healing and reconciliation in public discourse.”

Regev praised him as “a symbol of the nobility and courage of this country, someone who paid the ultimate price for our freedom and yet continued, even after personal tragedy, to dedicate himself to saving lives and bringing strength to those around him.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

“My family and I are deeply moved by this honor," Rabbi Slotki said, "Naturally, we feel conflicted—on one hand, it's a great source of pride to represent unity in such a challenging year. On the other, we reached this moment through deep personal loss. We hope this ceremony will promote genuine unity that extends beyond this event.”

Businessman and philanthropist Haim Taib to light torch

Also selected to light a torch is Haim Taib, a businessman and philanthropist who founded the Menodmin Foundation, which supports national reforms and policy changes in the fields of welfare and education.

3 View gallery Haim Taib ( Photo: Anil Abeykoon )

Taib also established the Israeli Congress to promote broad national unity and Jewish-democratic values, and founded the Aalam program, which offers scholarships to Druze students in reserve service.

Taib is also involved in educational and social projects in the Gaza border region, Netivot, Tiberias and the Sdot Negev Regional Council.