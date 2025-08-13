Indonesia to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza

The world’s largest Muslim-majority nation, which has no formal diplomatic relations with Israel , is preparing to airdrop aid into the Gaza Strip . On Wednesday, Indonesia announced it had dispatched two Super Hercules aircraft carrying humanitarian supplies for Palestinians, to be delivered by air. This marks Indonesia’s first airdrop in the current wave of aid missions in Gaza.

3 View gallery An Indonesian plane set to take off to Gaza ( Photo: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana )

According to local reports, 800 packages—each weighing one ton—will be dropped into the enclave. The shipments contain food, medicine and blankets. The operation will be coordinated with Jordan, which is leading the airdrop missions alongside other countries already participating in the effort.

Last week, Indonesian Foreign Minister H. E. Sugiono said Jordan had invited Indonesia to join the Gaza airdrops. This is the first time the country is taking part in such operations since the humanitarian pause began about two and a half weeks ago. Around a year ago, Indonesia also participated in a similar Jordan-led airdrop mission.

Indonesia does not maintain official diplomatic relations with Israel, and Israeli passport holders cannot legally enter without special authorization. However, some Israelis visit the country using foreign passports .

3 View gallery Transport plane prepares for takeoff from Jakarta to Gaza with humanitarian aid ( Photo: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters )

In April, President Prabowo Subianto said Indonesia was prepared to temporarily host Gaza residents injured in the war “and even send planes to bring them here,” though there has been no evidence since of patients being admitted for treatment.

The country's army chief, Gen. Maruli Simanjuntak, was quoted by local media instructing troops on the mission to “ensure that every piece of equipment reaches its intended destination and benefits the Palestinian people in Gaza. Carry out your duties professionally and uphold our good name in the world.”

Since the October 7 Hamas massacre, Indonesian officials have framed their actions as part of “the Indonesian people’s alliance for the defense of Palestine.” Many Muslim organizations in the country have pledged to “support the Palestinians and condemn Israel,” while calling for a ceasefire.

The IDF said Wednesday that “in accordance with the instructions of the political leadership” and in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Belgium, France, and Italy, 97 aid packages were airdropped. The military said it “will continue efforts to improve the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip in cooperation with the international community, while rejecting false claims of deliberate starvation in Gaza.”

According to an IDF spokesperson, more than 1,000 aid packages have been airdropped in Gaza since the humanitarian operation began, following the directives of the political leadership and in coordination with COGAT.