Trump backs Jerusalem patriarch as rare mediator in Russia-Ukraine ceasefire push

U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed that the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, will act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine in efforts to reach a ceasefire, according to sources familiar with the meeting held last Thursday at the White House in Washington.
The meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, took place against the backdrop of Trump’s efforts to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Among other issues, it included discussion of the possibility that the patriarch could help establish a communication channel between Moscow and Kyiv. Theophilos is seen as a figure trusted by both sides due to his standing in the Orthodox world and his involvement in past diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, including past contacts between Russia and Israel for the release of Israeli traveler Naama Issachar from Russian prison.
The same sources said the religious leader is expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin later this month as part of the initiative. They added that his key advantage is being “a non-political figure who comes from a position of religious and moral trust.”
People close to Theophilos III assess that the U.S. president is seeking to secure progress in at least one of the world’s major conflict zones and that any movement on the Ukraine track could also influence Washington’s strategic priorities in other theaters.
Alongside the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the patriarch raised the situation of Christian communities in the Middle East and the need to protect freedom of worship and access to holy sites. According to sources familiar with the conversation, Trump expressed understanding and reiterated his commitment to protecting Christian communities worldwide.
In a public statement following the meeting, the patriarch stressed the importance of maintaining the regional status quo. “Protecting Christian communities and the holy places, preserving freedom of religion and open access to the holy places is not only a religious matter – it is a condition for stability, coexistence and peace across the entire region,” he said.
During the meeting, Theophilos awarded Trump the “Grand Cross Bearer” honor of the Order of the Bearers of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the highest decorations of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem.