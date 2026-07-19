US launches ninth night of strikes on Iran as conflict edges closer to all-out war

The U.S. military launched a new round of airstrikes against Iran early Monday, extending its campaign into a ninth consecutive night as the conflict moved closer to all-out war .

Iran’s Press TV reported U.S. strikes on the northwestern city of Tabriz. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said several explosions were heard in the southwestern cities of Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini, while Mehr reported blasts in Chabahar and Sirik in southern and southeastern Iran. Fars also reported explosions in the southern provinces of Hormozgan and Bushehr, and Mehr said Iranian air-defense systems were activated in Konarak.

US strikes in Iran ( Video: CENTCOM )

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said a new wave of Iranian missiles had been launched from Lorestan Province toward what it described as “enemy targets.”

The U.S. Embassy in Bahrain warned that Iran could seek to attack unspecified locations in central Manama and urged Americans to remain vigilant, follow instructions from local authorities and review the latest security guidance.

A ship also caught fire early Monday in the Strait of Hormuz near Oman’s coast, according to the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center. The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear.

The U.S. military has encouraged vessels to travel through the strait along a route closer to Oman. Iran has attacked ships using the waterway while insisting it must control the strategic passage, through which roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil and natural gas passed in peacetime.

“The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” U.S. Central Command said.

The renewed attacks followed another day of escalation in which the United States confirmed the death of an additional service member and Iran fired missiles toward Jordan, raising the risk of the fighting spilling into neighboring Israel. The U.S. military said the service member was killed in Iraq during the controlled detonation of a downed Iranian drone. Seventeen U.S. service members have been killed since the war began.

CENTCOM said its strikes targeted Iranian coastal-surveillance and air-defense facilities, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage sites. Footage released by the military appeared to show fighter jets and Tomahawk cruise missiles striking targets, including a site in a mountainous region.

Iran’s atomic energy agency said the construction site of the planned Darkhovin nuclear power plant in the southwest was also hit. The International Atomic Energy Agency said the site remained in the very early stages of construction and contained no nuclear material during its most recent visit.

Interceptions over Eilat

Jordan said it intercepted several Iranian missiles without reporting casualties or damage and later summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires. Israel warned that missiles fired toward the Jordanian port city of Aqaba could spill into nearby Eilat, while Kuwait, Jordan and Bahrain again activated air defenses against Iranian drones and missiles.

Kuwait said a power and water-desalination facility was attacked for the second time in two days, sparking fires, although officials said the electricity grid remained stable. Iran has increasingly targeted U.S.-allied Arab states during the latest fighting.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the conflict. Commercial traffic has fallen sharply, with only eight crossings recorded Saturday and three Friday, compared with a daily average of nearly 140 before the war. The United States has also reimposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports in an effort to halt crude-oil exports.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned that continued U.S. attacks would bring “unforgettable lessons,” while an Iranian negotiator said Tehran was suspending its commitments under last month’s interim agreement. More than half of the deal’s 60-day negotiating period has already passed.