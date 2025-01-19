Hamas fails to deliver names of hostages to be freed

Hamas has failed to deliver the names of the first three hostages to be freed after the cease-fire comes into effect. The names were to be provided on Saturday but, according to a report in the Saudi al Arabiya channel, Hamas said in a statement that it is committed to the agreement and the delay is due to logistical problems and the challenges of communication while the Israeli Air Force was active overhead. Israel said that unless the names are delivered, the cease-fire would not come into effect.
The agreement signed in Qatar states that Hamas would deliver the names of hostages to be freed 24 hours ahead of their release, to the Qatari mediators. The names would then be given to the Mossad representative who will deliver them to the government and on to the families.
The cease-fire is to come into effect at 8.30 am with a gradual withdrawal of IDF troops from populated areas in the Strip. The military said it would continue its strikes on Hamas targets up to the last moment. Overnight air strikes were carried out along the Gaza Strip.
There is a high probability that Hamas will use psychological warfare and manipulations against the Israeli public and the families of hostages throughout the weeks of the deal," a senior official said.
According to the agreement, after the three hostages are delivered to the IDF by the Red Cross, 90 Palestinian prisoners will be released from jail and transported to the West Bank and East Jerusalem.