Hamas expected to submit hostage list in coming hours

The

government approved the cease-fire agreement with Hamas early Saturday

, set to take effect Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 415 days after the first truce following the December 2023 hostage deal and 471 days since the October 7 massacre that sparked the war. Under the deal’s initial phase,

33 hostages will be released

over 42 days, starting with three hostages scheduled for release Sunday evening in exchange for

dozens of Palestinian prisoners