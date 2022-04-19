UAE reproves Israeli envoy over Temple Mount violence

The United Arab Emirates summoned Israeli Ambassador Amir Hayek to protest the recent unrest and violent clashes between security forces and Palestinian rioters on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount .

During the talk, Emirati International Cooperation Minister Reem Ebrahim Al-Hashimi gave Hayek a dressing down, and told him that the kingdom was strongly opposed to what it called Israel’s “attacks on civilians and invasion of holy places that injured several civilians."

3 צפייה בגלריה Riots in the Temple Mount ( Photo: Reuters )

Al-Hashimi — known for her critical views towards Israel — further underlined the need to provide “full protection” to worshipers and respect the right of Palestinians to perform their religious ceremonies, as well as stop any practice that desecrates the sanctity of the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The minister added that Israel must respect Jordan’s role as custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem in accordance with international law and the existing historical situation, and not infringe on the authority of the Waqf — the Islamic religious trust which controls and manages the Islamic edifices on and around the Temple Mount.

She also called to kickstart the long-defunct peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians and bring about a two-state solution that will lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

3 צפייה בגלריה Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed; the riots in Al-Aqsa Mosque ( Photo: AP )

Israel seized the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan in the 1967 Six-Day War. The Hashemite Kingdom later relinquished its claims over the territories in the late 1980s.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Pilots' Association said on Tuesday that the UAE walked back on its decision to partake in the traditional Independence Day flyby next month.

"We regret the decision. The Independence Day flyby with the participation of Israeli airlines will take place as planned immediately after the Air Force flyby and will cross Israel at low altitude,” a statement read.

3 צפייה בגלריה Police forces in the Old City of Jerusalem during riots ( Photo: AFP )

During their talk, Lapid stressed that Israel's actions aimed to allow freedom of worship for all religions in Jerusalem despite "the fake news being spread by extremists who incite violence instead of bringing calm."