'Completely false': Qatar blasts Shin Bet over Oct. 7 report

Qatar issued a rare statement Wednesday denouncing a report by Shin Bet security agency that alleged Qatari funds contributed to the strengthening of Hamas. The statement came nearly a day after the Shin Bet published its findings, which claimed that financial aid from Qatar to Gaza helped empower the terrorist organization.
“These are false accusations by the Shin Bet, which is linking Qatari aid to the massacre. This is yet another example of incitement driven by self-preservation interests,” the Qatari statement read.
The statement, issued by Qatar’s International Media Office, emphasized that the Gulf state has long supported the Palestinian people and has provided humanitarian aid to families in Gaza for years. “Qatari assistance has included essential supplies such as food and medicine as well as electricity for homes. It is well known in Israel and globally that all aid sent from Qatar to Gaza was transferred with the knowledge, support and full oversight of the Israeli government and its security agencies, including the Shin Bet,” the statement said.
Qatar insisted that “no aid was ever delivered to Hamas’s political or military wing,” despite multiple investigative reports suggesting a direct link between Israeli government approval for the transfer of Qatari cash into Gaza and the bolstering of the terrorist organization.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Against the backdrop of stalled negotiations on a potential hostage deal and an increasingly fragile cease-fire, Qatar’s statement called on Israel’s security agencies to shift their focus. “At this critical moment, the Shin Bet and other Israeli security agencies should concentrate on rescuing the remaining hostages and finding a solution that ensures long-term regional security rather than using diversion tactics by scapegoating Qatar.”
The Qatari media office reiterated its stance, stating, “The claims that Qatari aid was transferred to Hamas are completely false and serve as evidence that those making the accusations aim to prolong the war.” Despite what it described as “unjustified attacks,” Qatar said it remains committed to mediating peace, believing that diplomacy is the only viable path forward for a better future for both Palestinians and Israelis.
The Shin Bet report, released Tuesday, asserted that one of the key factors enabling Hamas’s military buildup and its ability to launch the October 7 attack was the influx of Qatari funds, which it claimed were directed to the group’s military wing.