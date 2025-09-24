Alon Ohel's family publish still from latest Hamas video: 'He's blind in one eye'

The family of hostage Alon Ohel on Wednesday afternoon released a photo of him following the Hamas video published on the eve of Rosh Hashanah. “These are not Alon’s eyes. Alon lost vision in one eye,” the family said.
The family added that at the conclusion of the holiday they would release a statement addressing the video in full, along with an appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the eve of his departure for the UN General Assembly.
On Rosh Hashanah eve, Hamas published a video of Ohel. It was the second video showing him, but the first in which he spoke on camera since he was abducted on Oct. 7. At the request of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the video or excerpts of it may only be released with family approval.
In an earlier video, which Hamas released but the family asked not to publicize, Ohel appeared briefly — his first visual proof of life from inside Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023. The family explained that after consulting ophthalmology experts in Israel and abroad, “it is clear that Alon cannot see with his right eye.”
The following day, the family stressed: “There is no international law that permits holding a wounded civilian hostage without proper medical care. Responsibility for Alon’s safety lies with his captors and the Hamas leadership, who are obligated under international law to safeguard his life and health.”
They also emphasized that Ohel is “not only an Israeli citizen but also a Serbian and German citizen. The international community will not stand by if Alon’s medical condition deteriorates.” The family noted they were in contact with Steve Witkoff, the special envoy for the hostages, as well as officials in Serbia and Germany.
In most of the first video published by Hamas, another hostage, Guy Galboa Dalal, was shown riding in a vehicle, saying it was in Gaza City ahead of an expected IDF operation there, before the start of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II. At one point he meets Ohel, and the two exchange a few words.
In the clip cleared for publication by his family, Guy is heard saying the date is Aug. 28, 2025: “All we want is for this to end. We want to return to our families. Please, bring us back.”
Ohel, a gifted pianist, was abducted from the so-called “death shelter” — a roadside bomb shelter where many partygoers fled during the Nova music festival attack. He was taken along with Eliya Cohen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin and Or Levy.
According to Israeli authorities, 48 hostages remain in Gaza, about 20 of them believed to be alive.