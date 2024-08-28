Hatem Alkadi, the brother of Farhan Alkadi , who was rescued Tuesday from a Hamas tunnel in southern Gaza , described the harsh conditions his brother endured while in captivity.

In an interview with Ynet, Hatem said his brother was held in complete darkness and was unable to distinguish between day and night. "He was reborn," Hatem remarked.

3 View gallery Farhan Alkadi rescued from Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Hatem spent the entire night at Soroka Medical Center by his brother's side. "I'm still at the hospital now. Thank God, he's physically okay, but it will take him time to process that this is all behind him," he said.

Hatem added that his brother is still coming to terms with his release after losing hope during his captivity. "You can hear in his voice that he can hardly believe he's out of Gaza after all this time. There were moments when he lost faith in ever escaping the darkness," Hatem explained.

He also noted that despite Farhan’s fluency in Arabic, it did not help his situation. "If it had made a difference, he would have been released in the earlier rounds. They treated him as an Israeli," Hatem said.

Farhan asked his brother to share a message on his behalf: "Even though I'm out, please remember there are still others in that darkness who need to be rescued." Farhan Alkadi is expected to be released from Soroka Medical Center later Wednesday.

According to a friend of the family, Alkadi revealed that one of his fellow captives died beside him during their time in captivity. A friend of Alkadi's described Hamas as "a devil" in response to the terrorist group's treatment of the hostages.

Family friend Mazen Ibn Siam said, "Farhan had his 52nd birthday in captivity. He was kidnapped alive despite rumors of his death. After 326 days, we are overjoyed to have him back.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"I was granted permission to visit him inside and spent two to three minutes with him. He’s doing okay, he’s healthy and he looks alright—just a bit pale and thinner compared to October 7. I hope he’ll be released to his family tomorrow.

“He said that he was in the tunnel for a long time, isolated from the outside world, without access to Israeli news or knowing what was happening around him. I hope that all the families with loved ones held captive in Gaza will experience what we felt today. I received the news around 2 p.m., and a relative confirmed it. It’s very joyful, and hundreds of people have gathered here."

Alkadi, who had been held in darkness for much of his time in the tunnel, shared little about his ordeal, noting only that he spent long periods alone with his captors. Former Rahat Mayor Ata Abu Medigam, who visited Alkadi at the hospital, recounted the harsh conditions he endured, including nearly eight months without seeing sunlight. "He would check if his eyes were still functioning," Abu Medigam said, adding that Alkadi spoke of a fellow hostage who died beside him after two months.

After meeting Alkadi at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva, where he was taken following his rescue, his relatives shared that he had lost significant weight, surviving mostly on bread and not eating every day.

"He’s on his feet and speaking coherently," they said. "He thought about his family constantly and never lost faith that he would make it out. We don’t know how he survived, but he did, and that’s what matters."

Farhan told his relatives, " When the soldiers arrived at the tunnel , the Hamas terrorists fled. The soldiers called out to me. I was afraid the tunnel was rigged with explosives, so I walked very slowly."

3 View gallery Alkadi with family in the hospital ( Photo: GPO )

Alkadi’s cousin, Faiz Sana, expressed shock at the amount of weight he had lost during his captivity, saying, "He’s changed, losing at least 20 kilograms."

"We are happy to receive this news," said Alkadi's brother, Hatem. "It's better than being born again. We hope to see him in good health."

Hatem described the emotional reunion, saying, "We are tearing up. He asked about the children, and we told him they are all fine. After 11 months, he's thinner, but he's alive. We hope this joy will come to all the hostages' families."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Alkadi on his release, assuring him that the entire nation of Israel is moved by his freedom and reaffirming his commitment to bringing all hostages home.

He responded, "I’m happy too; I’ve been waiting for this moment. I swear to you, Abu Yair, my two children are here. I thank you for your work, which has allowed me to see my family and be here. You truly did sacred work, sacred work. There are still others waiting." Alkadi invited him to visit, and Netanyahu replied, "I want you to embrace your family, and I want you to know that all of Israel embraces you, and we will bring the others home too."

President Isaac Herzog also welcomed the news, celebrating Alkadi’s return as a moment of joy for the entire nation.

Qaid Farhan Alkadi meeting with the Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen and the Commanding Officer of Shayetet 13, Capt. A. moments after the rescue ( IDF )





Farhan thanked the president, saying, "I am grateful to the State of Israel and the army for coming. People are suffering there. Do everything possible to bring them home. Work around the clock, don’t sleep, to ensure their return. The suffering is unimaginable. Suddenly, I heard someone speaking Hebrew outside the door—I couldn’t believe it, I just couldn’t believe it."

The New York Times reported that a team led by Shayetet 13, sweeping Hamas tunnels for terrorists, unexpectedly found Alkadi alone and unguarded in a tunnel 65 feet underground. The rescue operation did not involve combat.

Initially, the soldiers feared Alkadi might be a Hamas operative, but they quickly realized he was an Israeli hostage. The soldiers reported that Alkadi appeared weak and malnourished, unable to climb out of the tunnel on his own.

IDF and Shin Bet forces had been operating in the sector where Alkadi was found, focusing on the underground network suspected of housing hostages, terrorists and explosives. While there was no precise intelligence on a hostage's presence, the soldiers proceeded cautiously, aware of the potential risks.

Alkadi had been left alone in the tunnel just a few hours before the soldiers discovered him. The operation was slow and deliberate due to concerns about hidden explosives. Alkadi had been held mainly alone by his captors until they abandoned him, although he had previously been held with other hostages in the tunnel complex.