Families of hostages ask court to order PM to reveal details of Gaza deal

The families of Matan Zangauker and Nimrod Cohen, both held hostage in Gaza, on Sunday filed an urgent motion to the Supreme Court demanding that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the government reveal the terms of the Gaza cease-fire agreement signed on January 15.
The families and especially those of hostages that were not included in the first phase of the deal "have a right to know the details of the agreement who directly effect their loved ones," the motion read.
Einav Zangauker, Matan's mother and Vicky and Yehuda Cohen, Nimrod's parents along with his siblings, claimed that the government must implement the phases of the cease-fire deal without delay after they were approved by the cabinet. "The time passing, endangers the lives of the hostages," they wrote, naming at least 26 hostages murdered in captivity.
The families also seek an injunction that would compel the government to divulge the instructions given to the negotiating team meeting with the mediators, out of concern that there would be an attempt to foil the completion of the deal.
They also claimed that Netanyahu was actively working to foil the deal for political reasons and say he must only be guided by the need to defend Israel's security and not personal considerations or those of his coalition. "It is the duty of the state to its citizens who are in captivity," they wrote.