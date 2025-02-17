'If the strong Jewish nation cannot get the hostages home what was it founded for?'

Reaching 500 days with hostages still being held captive in Gaza is an abomination," says Idit Ohel, whose son Alon has been a hostage since he was abducted from what has been called the "shelter of death" at the Nova music festival during the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023. "We have to determine whether we as a society can continue to normalize this and support it."

The family first received sign of life from Alon from hostages who were released, but also were told of the terrible condition he was in and that he had been injured in his eye and had not received treatment.

"It is sad," Alon's mother says. "The strong Jewish nation is unable to save innocent people going through a Holocaust. What was this state established for?"

4 View gallery Parents of hostage Alon Ohel ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

4 View gallery Families of hostages in the Knesset demanding the release of all captives ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Ofir, hostage Matan Angrest's younger brother, says Israelis have become accustomed to the situation. "On day 500 of this anguish, I expect each and every one to stop for minute and imagine what it means to be underground for 500 days." He says it has been hard on the family to know they still have a long road ahead before they might be reunited.

"We hear terrible comments in the Knesset from people who do not think that Phase II of the cease-fire should be implemented. They even want to stop this first phase and that is very frightening," he said.

While some families have been reunited with their loved ones, others are still waiting. "I cannot watch the release of hostages," Herut Nimrodi, the mother of Tamir, who is held hostage in Gaza, says. "It is difficult because there's a chance that we may not have such a resolution. I fall apart in anger and tears, but I have to watch because they are coming back alive and they survived the horrors."

4 View gallery Family of hostage Matan Angrest ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Yael, whose son is American-Israeli Edan Alexander , draws strength from the images of hostages being freed. "I cry and am moved with the families. This could happen to us. If the negotiations continue, it could happen to all of the families. We've asked here and in Washington, in every meeting to please not stop the cease-fire. They are running out of time."

The families of those who would be freed only if Phase II of the deal is implemented, say the cease-fire must not be stopped. "I think they don't understand the urgency," Herut Nimrodi says. "All we can do is hope and have faith in our government and in Prime Minister Netanyahu that he puts the hostages ahead of other considerations."

The testimonies of those who have returned leave no doubt that the captives who were left behind are experiencing hell. "Hostages who returned told us they saw Matan and that he was seriously injured in his hand and in a bad way," Ofir says. "Despite the relief that he is alive, I cannot feel joy. Matan is still there and, until he returns, I have failed. People go to work, fly abroad while he is in the tunnels of Gaza."

Idit says she was told that Alon has been in the tunnels for nearly 500 days and does not receive enough food. "He has shrapnel in his eye and may loose his sight completely. He only sees shadows now and needs medical care. We know he is bound in chains on his legs and sometimes on his hands as well. These are very difficult and inhumane conditions."

But Tamir Nimrodi's family knows even less. "We've had no sign of life," Herut says. "No one has seen him or has been with him. I am struggling to hold on to hope and if there is even the slightest chance that he will return to us, I will do all that I can to ensure it. I am afraid of the certainty but cannot wake up everyday as if it were Oct. 7 again."

4 View gallery Herut Nimrodi ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

There has been no sign of life from Edan Alexander either. "The last thing we had was a clip Hamas posted last November. "I try not to imagine him in captivity. I hope he is being told that he has not been forgotten and that we are fighting for him."