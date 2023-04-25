The global swimwear, the veteran brand and designer who conquered the stars

The most influential designer

Israelis don't need many concrete reasons to root for Israeli celebs, but those with exceptional talent are subject to a special kind of admiration. Among them is Alber Elbaz , the most successful Israeli fashion designer.





Elbaz , who died of COVID-19 two years ago at the age of 59, is proof that glass ceilings were meant to be broken. Throughout his life, he showed that, no matter where you come from, with the right mindset anything is possible.

9 View gallery Alber Elbaz ( Photo: AP )

Born in Morocco in 1961, Elbaz grew up in Israel where after his military service he studied design at the Shenkar College of Engineering and Design before moving to New York in the 1980s. Elbaz was a source of inspiration for many renowned designers, a philosopher of fabric with a magic touch that emphasized the art of fashion.

Elbaz conquered the world of fashion with each new collection. His fashion career set off in 1985, when he worked in New York with designer Geoffrey Beene, after which Elbaz became design director at Guy Laroche in Paris, and then joined Yves Saint Laurent as creative director of its ready-to-wear brand Rive Gauche. In 2001, he joined Lanvin, where he earned critical and commercial success based on his principle of putting women first.

9 View gallery Meryl Steep and Alber Elbaz ( Photo: AFP )

Among Elbaz's creations was the dress worn by Meryl Streep when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2012 for "The Iron Lady," while other celebrity fans include Nicole Kidman, Julianne Moore and Kate Moss.

Only three months before his death, Elbaz unveiled his high-end fashion brand AZ Factory. Today, select international designers are continuing his legacy and establishing the young brand.

Although no Israeli designer has managed to achieve the international success of Elbaz, a few have come close, including Tamara Yuval Jones, Victor Bellaish, and Avshalom Gur.

9 View gallery Kim Kardashian with Kanye West on the cover of Vogue Magazine, wearing a dress designed by Elbaz

While no one can take away Elbaz's reputation as the most successful Israeli fashion designer, several other exceptional Israelis have made headlines in the fashion world, and deserve recognition.

The Israeli designer who dressed the most stars

Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton, and the list goes on. These are some of the celebs who have sported outfits designed by Israeli Alon Livné . In Israel, Livné's designs have become a symbol of status, worn only by the most reputable Israeli names.

9 View gallery Alon Livne designs ( Photo: Eran Levi )

Celebs' affinity with Livné is largely thanks to his close ties with celebrity stylists and his great PR skills, which have earned him a reputation in fashion-appreciating fields such as music, theater, and pop culture.

Today, Livné spends most of his time in Tel Aviv , where he is promoting his line of wedding gowns and cocktail dresses.

9 View gallery Nibar Madar and Alon Livné ( Photo: Anat Mosberg )

The most well-known Israeli brand

You can't mention Israeli fashion without bringing up the name of iconic swimwear brand Gottex , the pride of Israel's fashion industry.

Way before Elbaz rocked the runway in Paris and Livné styled Beyoncé, international stars hyped over Gottex bathing suits. Founded in 1956 by couple Lea and Armin Gottlieb, who made Aliyah from Hungary in 1949, the brand began with Lea sewing swimsuits in her home.

9 View gallery Gottex swimwear ( Photo: Yaniv Edry )

Gottex quickly became a huge success. The brand appeared in New York Fashion Week, and its items were sported by Angelina Jolie, Madonna and Princess Diana. In 1997, Gottex was sold to Africa Israel Investments, and has since struggled to keep up its reputation.

The oldest brand in Israel

ATA , established in 1934 as the first company in Israel to manufacture and design textiles locally, is making a huge comeback. After being brought back in business in 2016 by businessman Shahar Segal and designer Yael Shenberger, the blue and white logo is popping up on every other corner in Tel Aviv.

9 View gallery ATA factory ( Photo: David Rubinger )

To this day, ATA releases items that represent the epitome of Israeli style - blue cargo pants, sarpan dresses, festive shirts for Shabbat and bucket hats.

9 View gallery ATA design, 2023 ( Photo: Elran Rose )

The most successful Israeli model in 2023

Sun Mizrachi , 24, has been the talk of the town during the last several months. Her dramatic ascent to the world stage was in June 2022, when she opened the Jacquemus Fall 2022 show in the south of France.

9 View gallery Sun Mizrahi in an Israeli Adidas campaign ( Photo: Yaniv Edry )

By October she had already completed 23 major appearances for Christian Dior, Fendi, Hermes and many others and was listed by Vogue Magazine as a top standout model.