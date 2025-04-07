The sanctuary where released hostages begin to heal

Amid greenery, in the heart of Ramat Gan, lies Kfar HaMaccabiah—a place that has become a home for released hostages and their families. What began as a temporary logistical solution has evolved into a complex operation, creating a space that offers not only accommodations but also security, protection, peace, and companionship. In days marked by division, protests, and disagreements, it’s rare to see the level of collaboration that has emerged here—between government ministries, non-governmental organizations, institutions, and teams, all working together for those who need it most.

It all began on October 7, during the first rocket sirens, when people fled their homes, often with nothing but bags in hand. The Maccabi World Movement opened the gates of Kfar HaMaccabiah. "We transformed from a small village into a city with around 1,000 evacuees, including schools and daycare for children aged 0 to 18," recount Galil Yitzhaki, CEO of Kfar HaMaccabiah, and Adi Sagi-Green, VP of Marketing. "Thousands of people stayed here initially because our facilities and services could meet a variety of needs. As time went on, we expanded further—beyond providing lodging and food, evacuees received educational services and even took matriculation exams here. We also provided health services, a mental health center, dining halls, and more."

As the hostage release operations began, Kfar HaMaccabiah became a reception center. "The Defebse Ministry began working with us, and the collaboration was excellent. Essentially, anyone who didn’t return home during the initial phase came here," they explain.

Founded in the late 1950s by the Maccabi World Movement, Kfar HaMaccabiah includes a sports center, conference facilities, a hotel, and a second wing, established in 2008, with 120 suites functioning as full-fledged apartments. "It’s a unique hotel, quite different from other hotels in central Israel," they note.

Yocheved Lifshitz, the first released hostage to arrive at Kfar HaMaccabiah, recently experienced a painful full-circle moment, concluding the week of mourning for her husband, Oded Lifshitz , at the same location. Since then, many released hostages and their families have come to the village—some for a short time, others for longer stays.

"Initially, Kfar HaMaccabiah was chosen for its proximity to Sheba Medical Center, but it became clear that the village was more than just a hotel—it’s part of a closed, green campus with plenty of space and tranquility. It’s like a peaceful, pleasant kibbutz. The ownership, as a nonprofit organization, also allows flexibility to adapt to this situation," they add.

"The encounter begins when families arrive, sometimes the night before the hostages are returned," explains Liat Leiba, the hotel manager responsible for the complex operation. "We prepare a space for them to watch the release together, for those family members not meeting the hostages at the border. Later, after their stay in the hospitals, the hostages and their families come here."

The next step involves carefully tailoring the environment to their needs. "We separate areas, create sterile zones where they feel comfortable, and gradually integrate them into the daily life of the village based on their needs, desires, and personal processes."

"The posters we saw everywhere suddenly become real people walking among us—it’s incredible. They become part of our lives, and we become part of theirs. It’s something that constantly moves us and is impossible to get used to," they share. "Sitting at lunch and seeing the released hostages eating, talking, and functioning—it’s hard to grasp the transition from what they endured to life here."

From your experience, what are the needs of returning hostages? "Their needs are personal and vary greatly—one person might want to eat alone, while another prefers company. Some spend more time in their rooms, while others seek social interaction. We listen to each individual’s specific needs; the most important thing is that they feel at home."

How does this shared experience affect you and the staff? "The entire team has mobilized. Liat Leiba, the hotel and conference center manager, is here 24/7. As a team, we don’t interfere, ask questions, or express opinions—we are simply here for them and their needs. Sometimes that means offering a hug, technical assistance, a supportive glance, or just being attentive. With all of this in mind, we feel a sense of privilege and historic mission."

Lena Troufanov has been at Kfar HaMaccabiah since December 1, 2023, two days after being released from Gaza, where she was held captive for 54 days. "This is my home—I have no other," she says. "Our house in Nir Oz was completely burned. When we first arrived, there were many evacuees, released hostages, and families. Gradually, everyone left, and we remained here."

Do you remember the day you arrived here? "When I was released, they told me about Sasha, my son , and about Vitaly, my husband, who was murdered. It was one of the hardest days of my life. When I left the hospital and they said we’d be moving to a hotel, I was very apprehensive. I didn’t know what to expect. But when we arrived, we were treated with so much care, given excellent rooms, and immediately felt at home. To this day, I’m the longest-standing resident here."

Lena lives in the village with her mother, Irina Teti, who was also kidnapped. "I first saw my mom in the car on the way to the Red Cross. She was held captive elsewhere. I knew nothing about her during my captivity. A day before my release, they brought us David Cuneo, who was with her, and he told me she was okay. But she didn’t know about me. When she saw me, she didn’t recognize me at first because our faces were covered," she recalls.

Lena also spent time at the village with Sapir Cohen, Sasha’s partner. "Sapir was released a day after me. It’s a miracle she wasn’t supposed to be in the category for release. I wouldn’t have survived without her. She was my support, my family—I have no other family. We were together in captivity, mattress by mattress. After returning, we spent over a year together, walking in the park, talking all the time."

In the morning, when the first light touches the green lawns of Kfar HaMaccabiah, one resident—until recently, known to us only from posters—steps out for a morning walk along the shaded paths. Slowly, the dining hall fills, with families gathering around round tables. At first glance, the scene seems entirely ordinary—a mother handing bread to her daughter, an elderly couple pouring tea, a group of young people laughing in a corner. Only the special glances exchanged by the staff reveal the true story: these are the faces that were once on posters, the voices once thought lost forever. These small moments of freedom are everything for the residents here.

Ada Sagui from Nir Oz, who was released from Gaza after 53 days in Hamas captivity, lived in the village for about a month. "I came here from Sheba with only two bags," she recounts, "and then I slowly began to process that I had no home to return to, and that this would be my home for the near future until I decide where to go."

Ada describes her absorption into the place as a "soft landing": "A fully furnished two-room apartment with all the comforts—milk in the fridge, and when I asked for water, they brought a six-pack. I didn’t have to do anything."

What did you experience in your first days here? "My sister stayed with me for two days, and then I let her go. My solitude was important to me too, to organize my thoughts. My family didn’t leave me—if not in the morning, then in the afternoon, someone would come. I limited myself to no more than two visits a day and no more than two to three phone calls because it exhausted me. Everyone, with their eagerness to know and hear, wanted me to repeat the story. But I discovered that talking, telling the story, actually did me good.

"They gave me so many options and services, from a library to alternative treatments, acupuncture, and Shiatsu. Even Shin Bet interrogations I went through took place here. The staff at the village was ready to do anything for me to feel good. The relationships became personal—officers would come to drink coffee with me. Even tired officers at 10 PM would stop by for coffee before bed."

There were also other moments during this period, as one might imagine. "Yes. One night, during a thunderstorm, I was convinced I had woken up to a missile attack and ran to the shelter. I saw I was the only one there, and then I realized it was just lightning and thunder. I couldn’t stop crying. But in that place, during that time, even the smallest things became significant—like the privilege of taking a coffee whenever I wanted. Not having to ask, just reaching out and taking it—that kind of freedom is not something to take for granted. This place was, and still is, meaningful to me. It allowed me to return to life."

Neutral, discreet, unifying

Lt. Col. Ayala Hajbi, Head of Mandatory Service, Officer Training, and Reserves in the Navy, and currently the commander of Kfar HaMaccabiah and responsible for the personal support framework for the returnees, explains from her perspective: "We provide a comprehensive personal support framework in one facility—everything except medical or psychological treatment. We offer logistical support and, just as importantly, a calm, neutral, discreet, and unifying environment. The place we are fortunate to be in allows us to give them both togetherness and solitude."

Lt. Col. Hajbi, who is on-site with a team of eight staff members 24/7, describes the absorption process: "Before a returnee arrives, we coordinate with the family’s liaison officer, who knows their specific needs at that moment. We provide key solutions, including transportation to the facility, accommodations, and support for family members traveling to and from the hospital while their loved ones are still there."