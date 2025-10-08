Hostage families on edge as Gaza deal talks show signs of progress

Families of hostages held in Gaza are anxiously following reports of progress in indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas taking place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Cautious after repeated disappointments, many relatives are refraining from public declarations, even as Israeli sources describe the talks as “rapidly advancing.”
“We’re on edge, nerves are exposed,” said Maccabit Meyer, aunt of twin hostages Gali and Ziv Berman, in an interview with Ynet. “Our thoughts tonight drift toward the twins, who have been in captivity for two years and one day. It’s an internal struggle — between the desire to believe this could happen soon, and the fear and anxiety from the disappointments of the past two years.”
She added, “What do they know? What do they feel? Do they believe this nightmare might finally be ending?” Meyer directed an emotional plea to U.S. President Donald Trump, his team and the Israeli delegation in Egypt: “Complete this sacred task. Rescue the living hostages, return the remains of those killed for burial. Bring our soldiers home to their families, and end this long, bloody war.”
Vicky Cohen, whose son Nimrod Cohen has been held in Gaza for 733 days, echoed the cautious optimism. “It looks like things are heading in a positive direction,” she said. “I’m allowing myself to feel hopeful — with restraint. These are tense hours, full of anticipation. There’s optimism, and I pray we’ll soon hear news of a signed deal, and that I’ll be holding my Nimrod again very soon.”
She also noted “strong determination from President Trump, the mediators, and other nations. All the players are applying pressure on both sides to reach an agreement quickly.” Her son Yotam, Nimrod’s brother, posted a direct appeal to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X: “Sign already!” In another post, he wrote, “Can’t believe I’m saying this, but pray that it closes.”
The parents of Alon Ohel, who attended the opening night of the Karmiel Dance Festival to watch their daughter Inbar perform with the Misgav troupe, said they were “remaining optimistic, hopeful and alert for good news soon.”
Louis Har, a former hostage and survivor in attendance, added: “I’m keeping my fingers crossed and hoping for good news.”
As of Wednesday, 48 hostages are believed to remain in Gaza. Israeli estimates suggest 20 are alive, with serious concern for the condition of two in particular — Tamir Nimrodi and Bipin Joshi. A new video of Joshi in captivity was released Wednesday. In addition, 26 hostages are believed to have been killed and their remains are still held in Gaza.