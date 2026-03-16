Trump's threatens Europe: Without help in Hormuz it will be 'very bad for the future of NATO'

by TaboolaPromoted LinksYou might also be interested in Reason to party: The new Seat Ibiza and Arona have landed in Israel SEAT Not just Esther and Mordechai: The famous Jewish tombs in Iran Judaism Yad Eliyahu in Tel Aviv: A new residential complex on a par with northern Tel Aviv channel22 real estate Trump's threat to Europe: "Without help in Hormuz - NATO's future will be very bad" The president demands that 7 countries send warships to secure the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian attacks, and warned NATO allies of the consequences of a "negative answer." Regarding Israel, he said vaguely that "it is working with us" on the Hormuz issue - and praised Netanyahu and the IDF: "A very good army, it has our weapons and missiles." Ynet and the agencies | 04:14 7 comments Tags Operation Harry's Roar Europe Strait of Hormuz China Donald Trump Iran NATO oil IDF US President Donald Trump increased the pressure he is exerting tonight (Sunday-Monday) to form an international coalition to secure the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian missile and drone attacks – which is blocking the world's busiest oil shipping route in an attempt to pressure the US to end the war. Trump stated that he is demanding that "about seven" countries help secure the Strait – but did not name them – and also threatened that if the US does not receive help, the future of the NATO alliance will be in danger. • This has become the War of Hormuz / Nadav Eyal 2 Viewing the gallery US President Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One tonight( Photo: Nathan Howard/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP ) by TaboolaSponsored Links. Registration is open: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs' cadet course is underway Foreign Office Even for the most stubborn pigmentation La Roche-Posay Ackerstein's advanced protection solutions for the home and public spaces Ackerstein Trump, we will recall, already called on countries around the world to help secure the strait over the weekend, mentioning China, France, Japan, South Korea and the UK, which he said were particularly affected by the closure of the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil production passes. "The countries of the world that receive oil through the Strait of Hormuz must take care of this passage. We will help a lot. The US will coordinate with these countries so that everything works quickly, smoothly and well. This should be a group effort, and it will be," he wrote on Tuesday in a post on his social network Truth Social. Last night, the president's interview with the financial newspaper "Financial Times" was published, in which he threatened that if the US's allies do not help it reopen the strait, the future of NATO would be in danger. "If there is no answer or it is negative, I think it would be very bad for the future of NATO," he said. This threat comes in the shadow of a series of statements issued by Trump since his return to the White House last year, which have aroused great concern in Europe, over the possibility that the US under the Republican president would neglect its historic commitment to defending the continent, within the framework of the North Atlantic Alliance. These tensions reached a peak when the president threatened to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, by force, an ambition that for now appears to have been abandoned. Oil tankers attacked by Iran in Iraq, last week

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