IDF chief: Next phase of Gaza ground operations to begin soon

Israel’s military chief said Sunday that the IDF will soon move into the next phase of its operation in Gaza, targeting Hamas with intensified strikes on Gaza City.
Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a field visit to the Gaza Strip, meeting with battalion and brigade commanders to review ongoing operations and plans for the next stage. He praised the troops’ efforts over the past days.
"Today we are approving the plan for the next phase of the war," Zamir said. "As in recent operations in Iran, Yemen, Lebanon, Judea and Samaria and Gaza, we will continue reshaping the security reality. We will maintain the momentum of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, focusing on Gaza City. We will continue to strike until Hamas is defeated, with the hostages in our sight. We will act with a sophisticated, measured and responsible strategy. The IDF will employ all of its capabilities on land, air and sea to strike Hamas with full force."
Zamir said the operation has already severely damaged Hamas, leaving it without the capabilities it had before the campaign began. He described the current offensive as part of a long-term, multi-theater strategy aimed at weakening Hamas and the wider regional axis, including Iran.
He also praised Israeli soldiers and commanders, saying, "You have been fighting continuously for nearly two years, achieving unprecedented results that bring security to the residents of the Gaza periphery and all citizens of Israel. I am proud of you. The IDF has a moral obligation to bring the hostages home, both alive and fallen."