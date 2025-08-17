IDF chief: Next phase of Gaza ground operations to begin soon

"Today we are approving the plan for the next phase of the war," Zamir said. "As in recent operations in

Iran

,

Yemen

,

Lebanon

,

Judea and Samaria

and

Gaza

, we will continue reshaping the security reality. We will maintain the momentum of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, focusing on Gaza City. We will continue to strike until Hamas is defeated,

with the hostages in our sight