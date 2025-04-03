Court indicts two Negev residents for incitement to terrorism, plotting attacks

The Southern District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment Thursday against two southern Israeli residents, ages 17 and 18, for incitement to terrorism and other offenses. The two were arrested in March by police and the Shin Bet.
According to the indictment, from January 2024, the suspects operated public Instagram and TikTok accounts, repeatedly posting content praising terrorists, encouraging nationalist violence and attempting to incite young Bedouins to act against Israel in response to the war in Gaza.
One suspect allegedly posted tributes to the "Lions’ Den" terror group and uploaded videos featuring Quranic verses emphasizing jihad and "armed struggle." He also shared a recording of a terrorist declaring, "Victory or death as a martyr." Other posts praised terrorists, called for violence and expressed support for ISIS, including spreading its emblem and ideology.
On October 7, 2024 — exactly one year after Hamas' massacre — the suspect posted a religious message accompanied by images of armed terrorists, promoting violence against Israel. The second suspect, acting simultaneously, shared similar content, expressed support for former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and posted songs encouraging attacks on Israel.
Angered by IDF operations in Gaza and the treatment of the Bedouin population, the suspects allegedly escalated their activities, planning to carry out terror attacks. They plotted shooting attacks, attempted to break into IDF bases to steal weapons and intended to sell some of the arms to operatives in the West Bank while keeping others for their own future use.
In a request to keep the suspects in custody until the end of legal proceedings, prosecutor Bar Yosef said: "They didn’t stop at inciting violence online but conspired to commit terror acts for profit, arming and strengthening terror groups in the West Bank by selling weapons at prices lower than the prevailing market rates.
“They also planned to hide some of the weapons for future use, forming a military cell to carry out attacks against Jews — soldiers or civilians — with the intent to kill."
"They further agreed," he added, "to use profits from the weapons trade to purchase more advanced firearms and additional equipment for their planned terror cell, for which they attempted to recruit members."
As part of their preparations, one suspect bought a vehicle intended for use in attacks and sought assistance from a contact in the West Bank to facilitate weapons sales. Their plans were ultimately thwarted before execution.
The suspects are charged with incitement to terrorism and conspiracy to commit a terror act. The 17-year-old also faces a charge of expressing support for a terrorist organization, while the second suspect, who was a minor at the time, is additionally charged with driving without a license.
"These Israeli citizens planned terrorist activities and sought to aid West Bank-based terror groups,” The Shin Bet and police said in a joint statement. “Their intentions were foiled in advance by the Shin Bet and Israel Police before they could take steps to carry out their plans."