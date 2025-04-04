US sending Israel 20,000 assault rifles Biden had delayed, sources say

The Trump administration moved forward with the sale of more than 20,000 U.S.-made assault rifles to Israel last month, according to a document seen by Reuters and a source familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with a sale that the administration of former president Joe Biden had delayed over concerns they could be used by extremist Israeli settlers.
The State Department sent a notification to Congress on March 6 for the $24 million sale, saying the end user would be the Israeli National Police, according to the document.
The rifle sale is a small transaction next to the billions of dollars worth of weapons that Washington supplies to Israel. But it drew attention when the Biden administration delayed the sale over concerns that the weapons could end up in the hands of Israeli settlers, some of whom have allegedly carried out attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank.
The Biden administration has imposed sanctions on individuals and entities accused of committing violence in the West Bank amid Palestinian claims of rising settler attacks.
On his first day in office on January 20, President Donald Trump issued an executive order rescinding U.S. sanctions on Israeli settlers in a reversal of U.S. policy. Since then, his administration has approved the sale of billions of dollars worth of weapons to Israel.
The March 6 congressional notification said the U.S. government had taken into account "political, military, economic, human rights, and arms control considerations."
The State Department did not respond to a request for comment when asked if the administration sought assurances from Israel on the use of the weapons.
Close ties
Since the 1967 Six-Day War, Israel has been present in the West Bank, which Palestinians want as the core of an independent state, and has built settlements that most countries deem illegal. Israel disputes this, citing historical and biblical ties to the land.
Trump has forged close ties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, pledging to back Israel in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. His administration has in some cases pushed ahead with Israel arms sales despite requests from Democratic lawmakers that the sales be paused until they received more information.
The U.S. Senate on Thursday overwhelmingly rejected a bid to block $8.8 billion in arms sales to Israel over human rights concerns, voting 82-15 and 83-15 to reject two resolutions of disapproval over sales of massive bombs and other offensive military equipment.
The resolutions were offered by Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with Democrats.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The rifle sale had been put on hold after Democratic lawmakers objected and sought information on how Israel was going to use them. The congressional committees eventually cleared the sale but the Biden administration kept the hold in place.
The latest episode in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict began with a Hamas attack on Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, with terrorists killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking more than 250 hostages.
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right member of Netanyahu's government, oversees the Israeli police force and has moved to loosen firearm restrictions to arm the public and bolster civilian security squads—known as “alert squads”—in response to crime and rising terror threats.