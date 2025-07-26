Macron allies not rushing to join recognition of Palestine, others may

After French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize a Palestinian state, which countries are likely to follow?
Macron said on Thursday that he would be using the UN General Assembly in September to make a formal announcement. “True to its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” Macron said in a post.
Trump on Friday said Macron's announcement "carries no weight," and his Secretary of State Marco Rubio called it a slap in the face of the victims of the October 7 massacre.
In contrast, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed support for Macron’s statement. “Canada will work intensively in all fora to further that end, including through the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs at the UN High-Level Conference on a Two-State Solution in New York next week,” he posted on X.
Macron's announcement was months in the making after increasing pressure from internal politics and allies. Palestinian sources told Ynet it was the result of years of diplomacy. A senior Palestinian diplomat said the war in Gaza has brought the realization that the status quo is no longer sustainable.
In official communications between Macron and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the French president said that France's recognition of a Palestinian State is based on commitments made by Abbas, that include a condemnation of the Oct. 7 massacre, a commitment to serious reforms in the PA and general elections there, to be held within a year, under international oversight.
"This is a legitimate diplomatic achievement," Fatah spokesperson Dr. Jamal Nazzal told Ynet. "France made a courageous decision and we expect other countries such as the UK to follow suit."
Britain, however, is in no rush to join Macron. The Labour government did Join France and Germany in a statement on Friday calling for an end to the Gaza war and an immediate ceasefire, highlighting their support for the mediating efforts of the U.S., Qatar and Egypt. "The humanitarian catastrophe we are seeing in Gaza must end now. We strongly oppose the imposition of Israeli rule over the occupied Palestinian territories," the statement read.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was working on a pathway for peace that was focused on a practical solution that would make a real difference to those suffering from the war.
I am working on concrete steps and a pathway to peace in the region, focused on the practical solutions that will make a real difference to the lives of those who are suffering in this war.
"Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps," he said. "I am unequivocal about that. But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis."
Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, said that recognition of a Palestinian state must coincide with its recognition of Israel. "A Palestinian state that does not recognize Israel means that the problem will not be resolved," he said, prompting criticism from the government's opposition.
Israeli-French advisor to Macron, Ofer Bronchtein, said in an interview with Ynet that he believes other countries would join the French initiative. "France is the first G7 country to recognize a Palestinian State. We intend to bring more countries such as Canada, Japan, Australia and New Zealand."