High Court holds hearing on Shin Bet chief's dismissal

Israel’s Supreme Court convened Tuesday to hear a series of petitions challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet, the country’s internal security agency, amid allegations of political interference.
Eight separate petitions have been filed against the government’s decision to end the tenure of Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar. The move followed Netanyahu’s claim that he had lost confidence in Bar, prompting accusations that the dismissal was politically motivated.
Israeli law grants the prime minister and the government authority to fire the Shin Bet chief without specifying grounds, providing broad discretion. However, administrative law allows the court to review whether that power has been exercised properly.
In its submission to the court, the government argued that its decision was legally sound and free of wrongdoing. Petitioners countered that the move was driven by “extraneous considerations” and urged the court to overturn it.
The case is being heard by a senior panel of justices selected by Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit. The panel includes Amit himself—whose authority has been publicly challenged by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and other officials—Deputy President Noam Sohlberg, considered a conservative, and Justice Daphne Barak-Erez, viewed as a liberal voice on the bench.
Due to the number of parties involved, each petitioner was allocated 15 minutes to present arguments. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who also opposes the dismissal, was given 45 minutes. The session was expected to last at least six hours.
Bar, in a letter submitted to the court on Friday, claimed Netanyahu had tried to use the Shin Bet for personal political purposes, including pressuring him to issue a security-based opinion that would prevent Bar from testifying in the prime minister’s corruption trial. Former Shin Bet director Yoram Cohen filed an affidavit echoing Bar’s allegations of political misuse of the agency.
Attorney General Baharav-Miara argued that Netanyahu’s decision was compromised by a conflict of interest, as it came after the launch of a criminal investigation known as Qatargate, which centers on members of the prime minister’s inner circle.
In response, Netanyahu and the government defended the dismissal. “The issue is nonjusticiable,” their legal team wrote. “The authority to fire the Shin Bet chief lies with the prime minister and the government.” They accused Bar of publicly criticizing the elected leadership while remaining formally under its authority, saying such behavior alone justified his removal.
Netanyahu claimed Bar overstepped his role by publicly opposing the government’s efforts to block a state commission of inquiry into the intelligence failures surrounding the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack. “A security official with a clear interest in the matter interfered without authority in a central public dispute,” the government’s response stated.
Legal experts and security officials say the outcome of the case could have far-reaching implications for the professional independence of Israel’s security services and senior public officials.
On Monday evening, thousands of demonstrators gathered in Tel Aviv’s Habima Square ahead of the court session. “Appointing a Shin Bet chief personally loyal to Netanyahu is a grave danger to Israel’s security,” said Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon. “This government is systematically weakening every security institution. We must not allow them to dismantle the Shin Bet.”