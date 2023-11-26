White House says it believes a US hostage in Gaza will be released Sunday

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the US has a reason to believe one of the hostages will be American, with the hope it would be the daughter of a murdered Ynetnews photographer Abigail Edan

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said there was "reason to believe" a U.S. hostage would be released from captivity in Gaza on Sunday.
"We have reason to believe that one of those Americans will be released today," Sullivan told NBC's "Meet the Press".
1 View gallery
רכב של הצלב האדום מגיע למעבר רפיחרכב של הצלב האדום מגיע למעבר רפיח
Red Cross vehicles passing through the Rafah Border Crossing with Israeli hostages on Saturday
(Photo: Belal Al Sabbagh/ AFP)
Sullivan expressed hopes that among the hostages to be freed would be little Abigail Edan whose father Roy, a Ynetnews photographer, and mother Smadar were both murdered in the October 7 Hamas massacre.
Israel and Hamas have agreed to swap 50 hostages held by the Palestinian terror group for 150 terrorist prisoners in Israeli jails over a four-day truce period.
So far, Hamas has released 26 Israelis and four Thai nationals it had held as hostages, while Israel has freed 78 Palestinian terrorists.
Egypt, which is helping to mediate the deal, says it has received lists of 13 Israelis and 39 Palestinians scheduled for a third release on Sunday.
