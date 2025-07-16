'No one will trust Israel anymore': Syria's Kurds watch Druze massacre with growing alarm

IDF strikes Syrian regime forces ( Video: IDF )





The Kurdish minority, concentrated in Syria’s northeast, is closely watching the unfolding events in Sweida with growing concern. The escalating fighting with the Druze has revived fears about their own future, particularly as they have yet to reach a comprehensive understanding with al-Sharaa’s regime. Kurdish leaders have also voiced discomfort over reports of warming ties between Israel and the Syrian government .

Many Kurdish figures view President al-Sharaa as ultimately responsible for the rising violence against minorities, despite official denials from his administration.

6 View gallery Syrian regime forces entering Sweida province ( Photo: Sam HARIRI / AFP )

Aziz Biro, 52, a resident of Qamishli—one of the Kurdish community’s main urban centers—told Ynet that many Kurds feel deeply disappointed by Israel’s role. According to Biro, Israeli statements had encouraged Druze resistance against Sharaa, but Israel ultimately failed to follow through.

“No one will trust Israel anymore,” said Biro. “I had hoped Israel would build alliances with the peoples of the Middle East and bring prosperity, stability and peace to everyone in the region. Unfortunately, Israel is forging alliances with tyrannical regimes like Assad and al-Sharaa. I hope Israel reconsiders its policy, because this won’t serve its interests in the long run. The people’s memory does not forget its friends.”

“What happened in Syria is that Israel decided to ally itself with a new dictator, al-Sharaa—just as it once allied itself with the Assad family,” Biro continued. ”The Israeli people share the same interests as the peoples of this region, and when the Israeli government sides with extremist regimes against the people, it does not serve its own future. We have always extended a hand in peace. We don’t want the State of Israel to sacrifice our shared future for short-term gains. Kurds and others, inside and outside Syria, are drawing lessons from the Druze experience.”

“Our mission is to preserve our people,” he said. “We have a history of disappointment with Israel and the United States. Sadly, Israel is heading in the wrong direction. Lasting peace lies with the people—if peace and stability are truly what you seek. There is love for the people of Israel, an ancient people of the Middle East, and sorrow over the position of the Israeli government. We want stable lives for both of us, and we want to live in freedom and dignity. You cannot enjoy democracy and freedom as an island in a sea of tyranny and oppression.”

6 View gallery Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa ( Photo: REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi/File Photo )

6 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

In recent days, Israel has launched a series of airstrikes in Syria. According to statements from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the strikes targeted regime forces and weapons deployed to Sweida province for operations against the Druze—actions they said violated Israel’s demilitarization policy for southern Syria.

“Israel is committed to preventing harm to Druze in Syria, due to the deep bond of brotherhood with our Druze citizens in Israel and their historical and family ties with the Druze in Syria,” the statement read. “We are acting to stop the Syrian regime from harming them and to enforce the demilitarization of the area adjacent to our border with Syria.” Syrian reports said the latest Israeli strikes, including those overnight, resulted in casualties.

Still, Biro argued that Israel’s actions are not enough. “In Syria, it is said that al-Sharaa received a green light from Israel to attack Sweida. He wouldn’t have risked attacking without Israeli approval, and it seems he received it during his recent visit to Azerbaijan. I hope Israel’s strikes are real and not just for show. Israel has the ability to prevent al-Sharaa from taking control of Sweida—if it chooses to. Results are what matter. I hope protection will be given to all minorities, and that the extremists will be stopped.”