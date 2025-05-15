Hostage deal, Abraham Accords and Saudi ties: US ramps up pressure on Israel

The potential deal is being negotiated in Doha and would be part of a broader framework pushed by Washington. The initiative includes expanding the Abraham Accords, reconstructing the Gaza Strip and normalizing ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia. In a surprising development, Trump has also suggested that Syria could eventually join the Abraham Accords once conditions there stabilize .

Israeli officials say the new hostage proposal, under discussion for several days in Qatar, is based on a framework put forth by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. Under the plan, Hamas would release 10 of the remaining living hostages in exchange for a 40- to 50-day ceasefire, the release of Palestinian prisoners and negotiations toward a permanent end to the war — culminating in the return of all living and deceased hostages.

Hamas, however, has rejected the outline, insisting on firm guarantees for a full cessation of hostilities before agreeing to any release.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under growing pressure from Witkoff, who has spoken with him multiple times from Doha. Witkoff is closely coordinating with a senior Israeli delegation on the ground, led by the deputy head of the Shin Bet internal security service and hostage envoy Gal Hirsch.

While Israel remains publicly committed to Witkoff’s original proposal, Israeli officials say the American envoy himself is increasingly open to a more flexible arrangement. Witkoff is said to be exploring alternative terms that could bring about a temporary ceasefire without requiring Israel to meet its original war objectives in full.

Netanyahu has signaled some willingness to adjust, particularly regarding humanitarian aid and troop deployment inside Gaza. However, in conversations with Witkoff, he has reaffirmed Israel’s insistence that the war will not end until all hostages are returned and Hamas is dismantled.

In a statement Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s Office said: “Israel remains committed to the Witkoff framework, which has American support and is the only proposal currently under consideration. As part of the framework, Israel will discuss conditions for ending the war only after all of the war’s objectives, as defined by the Cabinet, are met.”

Meanwhile, Hamas has continued to demand that any deal include a complete and immediate end to the war and that it be allowed to retain its presence and arms in Gaza. Israeli officials believe the group is stalling while it tries to confirm the fate of senior Hamas commander Mohammed Sinwar, who is believed to have possibly been killed in recent operations.

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani criticized Israel’s military actions in Gaza during an interview with CNN, saying that the latest Israeli airstrikes indicate a lack of genuine interest in a ceasefire. He also dismissed the U.S. humanitarian aid initiative as unnecessary, arguing that the United Nations should take the lead.

Back in Israel, pressure is mounting from within the war cabinet for Netanyahu to move forward with the next stage of the military campaign, known as “Operation Gideon’s Chariots,” immediately after Trump concludes his regional tour. Netanyahu is facing a crucial decision between aligning with Trump’s vision or yielding to pressure from far-right ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir, who oppose a negotiated end to the conflict.

In Doha, families of hostages met Wednesday with Witkoff and Qatari mediators. They were told Alexander’s release had created momentum for a broader deal. The question now is whether Trump will push Netanyahu to end the war — or settle for the partial success of Alexander’s return.

Israeli officials remain skeptical of a major breakthrough in the current talks and do not believe Trump will directly force Israel’s hand. Instead, they expect the president to continue advancing his regional diplomacy regardless of Israeli reservations.

Separately, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya reported Wednesday, citing Egyptian sources, that the U.S. has informed mediators of its opposition to expanded Israeli military operations in Gaza. The report said efforts were underway to secure the delivery of medicine and food to hostages and that Washington is pressing Israel for a short-term ceasefire. Hamas, for its part, is demanding assurances that Israel will not resume fighting once such a pause ends.