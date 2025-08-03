Macron condemns hostage videos, calls for two-state solution

French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday condemned propaganda videos released by Hamas over the weekend showing Israeli hostages held in Gaza in a state of severe malnutrition.
In a statement posted on his X account on Sunday, Macron described the footage as evidence of "heinous cruelty" and "unlimited inhumanity."
The videos, one released by Hamas showing Evyatar David and another by Palestinian Islamic Jihad depicting Rom Braslavski, surfaced on Friday and Thursday, respectively. Macron expressed solidarity with the hostages, along with their families and loved ones. "We think with deep emotion of Evyatar David, Rom Braslavski, all the hostages still held captive, as well as their families and loved ones who have been plunged into hell for more than 660 days," he wrote, emphasizing that France's "absolute priority and imperative is the immediate release of all hostages."
Despite his condemnation, Macron tied the hostage crisis to broader political goals, reiterating his support for establishing a Palestinian state, which he is expected to formally announce next month. He argued that securing the hostages' unconditional release, restoring a ceasefire and delivering substantial humanitarian aid are critical steps.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
However, Macron stressed that these measures alone are insufficient and advocated for a two-state solution as the only viable path toward peace. "This effort must be accompanied by a political solution for the day after," he continued. "That solution is the two-State solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace. It is the only possible path toward a future where justice, security, and dignity are guaranteed for all the peoples of the region."
Macron clarified that his vision for a political resolution includes the complete disarmament of Hamas, its total exclusion from governance and Palestinian recognition of Israel. This stance comes despite Hamas declaring on Saturday that it will not disarm until a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital is established.
Macron's remarks echo a controversial speech, where he drew parallels between Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, calling for the release of all detainees on both sides—a comparison that sparked outrage.