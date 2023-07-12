IDF says repelled 'Hezbollah operatives' trying to damage Lebanon border fence

The IDF confirmed on Wednesday it used "non-lethal" measures to repel several suspects identified as "Hezbollah operatives" who were trying to damage the border fence after Arab media reported that three individuals were injured in an explosion at the border.
More stories:
"Earlier, a number of suspects approached the border fence with Lebanon and attempted to tamper with the barrier. IDF forces immediately identified them and employed measures to push them back. The identity of the suspects is unknown," the military said in a statement.
Reuters confirmed the suspects were members of the Iran-backed terrorist group, citing a security source and an informed source.
Public broadcaster Kan said a group of Hezbollah men had set a fire at the border, setting off landmines, and that Israeli troops had fired warning shots during the incident.
This latest incident comes against the backdrop of a tense period along the northern border after Hezbollah erected several observation posts on the Israeli side of the border in recent months and a week after rockets were fired toward Israel from its northern neighbor.
Escalating tensions across the border prompted Washington to send special envoy Amos Hochstein to Israel where he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.
The Biden administration was reportedly working behind the scenes to pour cold water on the situation, which reportedly led to the dismantling of one of the Hezbollah posts on Israeli soil.
Arab media reported on Tuesday that Washington is trying to broker a deal between Israel and Hezbollah to dismantle the second post in exchange for halting the construction of a border fence in the village of Al-Hurriyah, located in the Golan Heights.