Israelis nationwide protest Shin Bet head dismissal; over 100,000 rally in Tel Aviv

More than 100,000 people packed Tel Aviv’s Habima Square on Saturday night in one of the largest demonstrations in Israel since the war with Hamas began, protesting the government’s actions and demanding the release of hostages held in Gaza .

4 View gallery Demonstrators in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

The massive turnout underscored growing opposition to what protest leaders called an attack on Israel’s democratic institutions. Speakers at the rally called for civil disobedience if the government continues to defy Supreme Court rulings.

Yair Golan, head of the Democratic Party and a former general, told the crowd the time had come to halt the country if the government refused to honor the court’s authority. “We will stop everything — the ports, transportation, schools, academia and businesses,” he said. “This government must understand it cannot govern without the law.”

Golan called on opposition leaders Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Gadi Eisenkot to form a united democratic front. He also issued a warning to Police Commissioner Daniel Levy: “You won’t be able to hide behind orders. History sees and history will judge.”

4 View gallery Yair Golan ( Photo: Dana Kopel )





4 View gallery Yair Lapid ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Opposition leader Yair Lapid echoed that message, accusing the government of turning criminal by ignoring the court’s decisions. “Every time this government crosses a red line, we will be there,” he said. “If the October 7 government refuses to obey the court, the state must stop. If we can organize a tax revolt, we will organize a tax revolt.”

Demonstrators waved Israeli flags and held signs reading “Save the hostages, refuse the war” as the crowd filled the square and surrounding streets.

Protests were also held in Jerusalem, Haifa, Beersheba, Herzliya and at Karkur Junction. In Beersheba, Shaul Levy, grandfather of former hostage Naama Levy, joined the march.

4 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Shin Bet head Ronen Bar ( Photo: GPO )

Mayors from several cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, signed a letter urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to commit to complying with the Supreme Court’s ruling that blocked Bar’s dismissal. “We will stand by the law and the court in any case,” the mayors wrote.

Protest leaders Shikma Bressler and Moshe Radman told Ynet the public “will not accept traitors or those suspected of betrayal within the government.” Bressler added, “My closest friends are back in Gaza for the fifth time while the defense minister goes to parties where they sing about refusing orders.”

Saturday’s rally marked a dramatic escalation in the protest movement as leaders vowed not to stand down until the government upholds the rule of law and acts to bring the hostages home.