IDF chief appoints external team to review military's internal Oct 7 investigations

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced Saturday that he has appointed an external team to review and help implement the conclusions of internal investigations into the military’s failures during the October 7 Hamas-led assault on southern Israel. The move was previously reported by Ynetnews earlier this month.
"In keeping with the IDF’s deep commitment to learning, streamlining and improving — especially during wartime — and in order to analyze and review operational, professional and organizational insights, the chief of staff has appointed an external team of senior reservist officers to review and implement the October 7 investigations conducted within the IDF," the military spokesperson said in a statement.
The team will be led by Maj. Gen. (res.) Sami Turgeman, a former head of the IDF Ground Forces Command and former commander of the Southern Command. Other members include former Air Force chief Maj. Gen. (res.) Amikam Norkin, former Navy commander Maj. Gen. (res.) Eli Sharvit, Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Levi, and additional intelligence officers.
According to the IDF, the members were selected for their extensive experience and broad familiarity with different aspects of military operations. "The goal is to create a mix that allows for diverse perspectives. The team will conduct an in-depth review of the findings, particularly the core investigations led by the General Staff, and will examine the conclusions drawn and lessons learned," the statement said.
Initial findings are expected to be submitted to Zamir in the coming weeks.
The team is also tasked with developing mechanisms and processes for implementing the conclusions of the investigations. It may recommend follow-up inquiries or even reexamine previous probes if deemed necessary. This includes the potential reopening of investigations carried out under former Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi.
The new team was established in coordination with Defense Minister Israel Katz. Halevi, who stepped down earlier this year, had previously attempted to create a similar external committee led by former Chief of Staff Shaul Mofaz, but the initiative was shelved following opposition from members of the governing coalition and the lack of approval from then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.