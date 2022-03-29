Israel nabs 12 suspected Islamic State members in Arab sector

Israeli security forces raided several towns in northern Israel early Tuesday and arrested 12 people suspected of having ties with the Islamic State terror group.
The suspects, from the Arab cities of Umm al-Fahm, Wadi Ara, and Sakhnin, in the past expressed support to the terror group, with some of them even serving time in Israeli prisons.
Following the deadly Hadera shooting spree in which two Border Police troops were killed, Israel’s security forces remain on high alert due to fear of copycat attacks and further escalation.
The Israel Police reported on Monday night that they reinforced security forces across the country following two deadly terror attacks in the space of a week. Part of the reinforcement includes roadblocks that were deployed and increased police presence in crowded places and shopping centers.
Also on Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened a situational assessment, with the participation of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Interior Minister Omer Bar-Lev, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Police Commissioner Kobi Shatbai, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, and others.
In the meeting it was decided that Gantz would postpone his planned trip to India, the security forces would be reinforced and the social networks would be closely monitored for incitement to violence. In addition, IDF soldiers in training will be able to leave bases with their personal weapons when they head home.
Meanwhile, the Shin Bet has taken responsibility for failing to prevent the deadly attack in Hadera and said it has launched an internal investigation to determine how the perpetrators of the terror spree managed to evade their radar.
Security forces remain on high alert due to the the holy month of Ramadan which is set to start April 2. Ramadan usually spells an uptick in Arab violence and acts of terrorism in Israel.
On Monday, Border Police officers and victims of the Hadera terror attack, Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat - both 19 years old - were laid to rest in funeral processions attended by thousands of mourners.