Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
24C
היערכות מוגברת של המשטרה בתל אביב בעקבות הפיגוע בחדרה
Increased police presence in Tel Aviv
Photo: Motti Kimchi
Police raids Arab communitties in north

Israel nabs 12 suspected Islamic State members in Arab sector

Some of the suspects in the past expressed support for the terror group, and even served time in Israeli prisons over their affiliations with it; Shin Bet says it takes responsibility for failing to prevent the deadly attack in Hadera

Liran Levi |
Published: 03.29.22, 10:16
Israeli security forces raided several towns in northern Israel early Tuesday and arrested 12 people suspected of having ties with the Islamic State terror group.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The suspects, from the Arab cities of Umm al-Fahm, Wadi Ara, and Sakhnin, in the past expressed support to the terror group, with some of them even serving time in Israeli prisons.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    פעילות המשטרה למעצר החשודים במעורבות בפיגוע    פעילות המשטרה למעצר החשודים במעורבות בפיגוע
    Police raids Arab communitties in north
    (Photo: Israel Police spokesperson)
    Following the deadly Hadera shooting spree in which two Border Police troops were killed, Israel’s security forces remain on high alert due to fear of copycat attacks and further escalation.
    The Israel Police reported on Monday night that they reinforced security forces across the country following two deadly terror attacks in the space of a week. Part of the reinforcement includes roadblocks that were deployed and increased police presence in crowded places and shopping centers.
    Also on Monday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened a situational assessment, with the participation of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Interior Minister Omer Bar-Lev, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi, Police Commissioner Kobi Shatbai, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, and others.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    היערכות מוגברת של המשטרה בתל אביב בעקבות הפיגוע בחדרה    היערכות מוגברת של המשטרה בתל אביב בעקבות הפיגוע בחדרה
    Increased police presence in Tel Aviv
    (Photo: Motti Kimchi)
    In the meeting it was decided that Gantz would postpone his planned trip to India, the security forces would be reinforced and the social networks would be closely monitored for incitement to violence. In addition, IDF soldiers in training will be able to leave bases with their personal weapons when they head home.
    Meanwhile, the Shin Bet has taken responsibility for failing to prevent the deadly attack in Hadera and said it has launched an internal investigation to determine how the perpetrators of the terror spree managed to evade their radar.
    Security forces remain on high alert due to the the holy month of Ramadan which is set to start April 2. Ramadan usually spells an uptick in Arab violence and acts of terrorism in Israel.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    שיראל אבוקרט ז"ל ויזן פלאח    שיראל אבוקרט ז"ל ויזן פלאח
    Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat
    (Photo: Courtesy of Israel Border Police)
    On Monday, Border Police officers and victims of the Hadera terror attack, Yezen Falah and Shirel Abukarat - both 19 years old - were laid to rest in funeral processions attended by thousands of mourners.
    Talkbacks for this article 0