IDF boosts ground forces in Lebanon, seeks broader gains against Hezbollah

IDF is expanding its ground operations in southern Lebanon, deploying additional divisions as Hezbollah continues near-hourly rocket fire toward northern Israel .

The 91st and 36th divisions are currently operating along the border area , with the 162nd and 98th divisions expected to join in the coming days. Each will operate in separate sectors as part of efforts to widen the security zone and push Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure north toward the Litani River.

IDF strikes in Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

Forces are working to isolate the area near the border, including destroying bridges and restricting movement to prevent Hezbollah terrorists from returning to southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has continued launching barrages toward northern Israel, with recent daily fire averaging around 100 projectiles and showing signs of increasing.

IDF ground forces operating in the area have reported relatively limited direct encounters, as Hezbollah terrorists largely remain in rear positions while continuing to fire toward communities in the north.

Troops are advancing methodically, carrying out intensive strikes and clearing operations in specific areas over several days at a time.

According to the IDF, about 700 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed so far in the fighting. In recent days, troops also captured several members of Hezbollah’s Radwan force, who were transferred for interrogation.

Israeli security officials assess that military action alone will not be sufficient to disarm Hezbollah and are aiming for a broader strategy combining sustained strikes, pressure inside Lebanon and efforts to push the group north of the Litani River.

1 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The campaign has also included strikes deeper inside Lebanon, including in Tyre, the Bekaa Valley, Beirut and the Dahieh suburb.

Officials said Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem is facing growing pressure, including concerns that U.S.-Iran negotiations may not address the fighting with Israel, potentially leaving the group isolated.

They added that internal pressure within Lebanon is also increasing, though authorities there have so far avoided direct confrontation with Hezbollah over fears of triggering internal conflict.

Despite the ongoing fighting, Hezbollah continues to launch rockets toward Israel every few hours. The threat from drones has been reduced compared to previous rounds of fighting, with dozens intercepted since the war began.