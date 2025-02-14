Red Cross says 'concerned' over condition of hostages

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement on Friday that it was concerned over the condition of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza after the release last week of three men held captive for nearly 500 days. Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami were appeared thin and frail as Hamas released them in a staged event in Gaza.
"The latest release operations reinforce the urgent need for ICRC access to those held hostage. We remain very concerned about the conditions of the hostages," the Red Cross said in a statement on X after criticism directed at it for failing in its duties toward the Israeli captives.
"We stand ready to facilitate the release of all remaining hostages. We are persistently advocating for the release of the remaining hostages, directly with Hamas, with the Israeli authorities, and with other international actors who can influence the parties to the conflict to obtain access to the hostages."
Israel awaited the names of three hostages that would be freed by the terror group on Saturday, as part of the cease-fire and hostage release deal.
There are still today, 76 hostages held since the Oct. 7 massacre. Of them, 17 are to be released within the first phase of the deal, 9 of whom are alive.