US intercepts Iranian launches to Jordan, interceptors also sent from Israel

The IDF spokesperson announced Sunday afternoon that rocket launches had been identified from Iran toward the city of Aqaba in Jordan, across from Eilat, and shortly afterward sirens were activated in Jordan.

It is possible that as a result of the fire, there will be spillover into Israeli territory,” the statement said. As a result, it said, alerts may be activated in southern Israel. "Should a siren be sounded, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice.”

Interception over Eilat ( Video: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

The IDF also said that “as of this time, there is no change to the Home Front Command's guidelines. Should there be any further changes following a situational assessment, the public will be updated accordingly.”

In Eilat, residents reported hearing explosions, as the missiles fired at Jordan were intercepted by the United States. The IDF said it carried out interceptions outside Israeli territory of interceptor fragments that could have entered Israel. As a result, interceptor fragments fell in northern Eilat, with no injuries reported.

After the sirens, sources told the Saudi channel Al Arabiya that “the Iranian missiles were intercepted before they reached Aqaba.” According to additional reports, sirens were sounded again in Jordan to signal the end of the threat. Lebanon’s Al Mayadeen reported clouds of smoke rising from Aqaba.

The Eilat municipality said: “A short time ago, the IDF spokesperson reported that launches had been identified from Iran toward the city of Aqaba in Jordan, near Israeli territory. The sounds of explosions heard in recent minutes were the result of interceptions in Jordan. At this time, there is no change in the Home Front Command’s instructions, and no alerts are expected in Israeli territory. All forces in the sector are alert and prepared, including drills and training that are carried out routinely. If there are further changes in the situation assessments, we will update accordingly.”

Gallery Rockets heading to Aqaba intercepted over Eilat ( Photo: Use under Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

A Royal Jordanian plane traveling from Cairo to Aqaba was held in the air, as was a flight from the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, to Sharm el-Sheikh in Sinai. In Israel, Arkia and Air Haifa flights from Ramon Airport were delayed on the ground before takeoff for Ben-Gurion Airport.

According to the U.S. statement:“Due to a specific and credible threat, Jordanian authorities evacuated the international airport and seaport in Aqaba. We strongly advise all Americans to avoid traveling to the airport or seaport, and to avoid traveling to military bases in Jordan.”

Jordanian government spokesperson Mohammad al-Momani said: “Aqaba airport and seaport are operating as usual. Any potential danger is being handled by the relevant Jordanian authorities. No threats have been recorded by the authorities in recent hours. The authorities have not issued evacuation orders for Aqaba airport or the port.”

Before that, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization accused the Americans of attacking “the Darkhovin nuclear power plant, which is under construction.” The power plant is apparently located in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran.

On Saturday night, U.S. Central Command said two soldiers were killed in the Iranian attack on Jordan on Friday, and another soldier was listed as missing. They were the first U.S. military fatalities since the fighting resumed. U.S. officials told The New York Times that, in addition to those killed, dozens of soldiers had been wounded in the country in recent days. The Wall Street Journal noted that the soldiers were killed at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base, where a THAAD system was hit in March.