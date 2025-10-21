Netanyahu ignored Shin Bet warnings that Ben-Gvir’s remarks led Hamas to abuse of hostages

Several Israelis who survived captivity in Gaza have described in detail how they were beaten and tortured by Hamas terrorists, who told them the abuse was in retaliation for statements and actions by

According to multiple accounts from released hostages, Hamas members explicitly linked their mistreatment to Ben-Gvir’s public boasts about worsening conditions for Palestinian security prisoners held in Israel. The Shin Bet security service had warned both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ben-Gvir that the minister’s comments were prompting increased violence by Hamas against the hostages.

The warning was delivered personally to Netanyahu toward the end of 2024, and later also to Ben-Gvir. As far as is known, Netanyahu did not instruct Ben-Gvir to stop making public statements on the issue. Former Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar recommended issuing a statement to lower tensions caused by Ben-Gvir’s rhetoric, but Ben-Gvir refused, and Netanyahu did not intervene.

Hostages who were held in Gaza and later released said that their conditions worsened whenever Ben-Gvir publicly celebrated the tougher treatment of Palestinian prisoners. Some said they were beaten immediately after seeing or hearing about his remarks.

