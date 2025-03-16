Released hostage Eli Sharabi to address UN Security Council

Released hostage Eli Sharabi will address the United Nations Security Council later this week to share his experiences during the long months in captivity while in the hands of Hamas.
He will be the guest of the U.S. delegation to the UN and Israel's envoy Danny Danon. Sharabi was in Washington and met with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month when he was invited to the White House along with other former hostages.
The president was told about an interview Sharabi gave to Israel's Channel 12, describing the horrors he endured while being held hostage by Hamas. Trump was also shocked by his appearance upon his release, along with Ohad Ben Ami and Or Levy. They resembled survivors of the Nazi concentration camps, the president said.
"After everyone in Israel was shocked to hear his account of the time in captivity, I have no doubt that the ambassadors in the Security Council will be unable to continue to turn a blind eye to the reality and refuse to work for our hostages. We will not be silenced until they are all home," Danon said.
Sharabi was abducted from his home during the Hamas massacre, when he agreed to lay down his arms and go with the terrorists to Gaza to save his wife and two daughters who were sheltering during the attack. Only upon his return did he learn that they were all murdered and one of his brothers who was also abducted, was killed in captivity.